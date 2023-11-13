A new build for the Diablo 4 sorcerer has become popular after the last update of season 2. We leave you here everything you need to know about it.

Season 2 of Diablo 4 is advancing little by little, leaving us with really powerful builds. The electric magician for the sorcerer has been one of the most talked about, but the entry of a new object has given way to an even more beast.

We talk about the Evil Rings that are now available in the season 2. One of them is extremely powerful and with the combination of equipment, skills and traits can make the Sorcerer defeat Lilith’s Echo in just four seconds.

To access such an amount of power you must carry an extremely well-constructed build that you can only collect by reaching level 100. We leave you here everything you need to know about her:

The Diablo 4 season 2 build with infinite damage with which to defeat the final boss of the game in 4 seconds

Active skills

Mystical Flame Shield Enhanced Ice Armor Shimmering Teleport Summoned Lightning Spear Mage’s Blizzard Deep Freeze

Passive skills

Devastation Elemental Domination Elemental Harmony Crystal Cannon Aligned Elements Protection Mana Shield Precision Magic Inner Fire Devouring Flame Permafrost Frost Icy Touch Icy Breeze Avalanche

Charms

Fire Bolt Teleport

Traits and equipment

Disobedience Trait Infinity Garb Storm Growth Trait Tibault’s Will Esu’s Heirloom Frozen Tundra Trait Glacial Trait Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Ring Corroded Seal of X’Fal

Vampire powers

Prey on the weak Infection Cursed Touch Feed the Coven Call Familiar

