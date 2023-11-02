season 2 of Diablo 4 is leaving us with really powerful builds for different classes. The Necromancer or the Sorceress have had very intimidating builds, but other classes have not been far behind.

And it is that he Druid is making a lot of noise lately thanks to a Diablo 4 build that has become popular after the game’s 1.2.1 update. This infinite damage build produces devastating effects thanks to the ability Boulder. We tell you everything you need to equip:

Diablo 4’s infinite damage build to burst with throughout Season 2

Active skills

Fierce Wind Slash Blood Howl Defender Rampage Savage wild crag Wild Hurricane Petrify Supreme

Passive skills

Heart of Nature Wild Impulses Predatory Instinct Iron Fur Elemental Exposure Endless Tempest Crushing Earth Safeguard Stone Guard Defiance Natural Disaster Resonance Swift Transformation Nature’s fury

Equipment and traits

Vasily’s Prayer Insatiable Fury Tibault’s Will Dolmen Stone Trait of Removed Earth Symbiotic Trait Metamorphic Stone Trait

Vampire powers

Ravenous Anticipation Metamorphosis Feast on the weak Immortal

