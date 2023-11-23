Almost two years ago, the DGT ruled on the future of electric scooters and all types of VMP (personal mobility vehicles). Then we said that this type of devices would begin to be Regulated, but not much. The owner’s little joke referred to the demands imposed by the DGT and its deadlines to apply them.

The big news is that electric scooters must have a circulation certificate soon. All vehicles of this type sold from January 2024 onwards will have to have it. And, if they do not carry it, they will not be able to circulate from 2027.

But what happens if my electric scooter does not have a certificate but is completely legal? Let’s solve the mess.

A certificate to control (almost) everyone

When the changes that the DGT planned to introduce in electric scooters were announced, the organization pointed out that around one million electric scooters circulate in Spain. Then they pointed out that in 2020 there were eight deaths and 97 injured hospitalized as a result of accidents where electric scooters were involved. Another 1,097 people also had accidents, although they did not require hospitalization.

To put a little brake on electric scooters that do not comply with the standards and offer a guarantee to the buyer that everything is in order, the DGT has approved a series of requirements that all electric scooters that will soon have to begin to meet. are sold in our country… and over time also those that circulate.

As of January 22, 2024, all VMPs sold in Spain must have a circulation certificate. This certificate is a plate that must be attached to the chassis of the vehicle in which data such as the maximum speed, the name of the device or its serial number are reflected.

That is, until after Christmas, it is not mandatory for VMPs sold in Spain to have this plate. However, it will be mandatory to have this certificate from 2027. Therefore, the organization encourages buyers during these offer periods and with Christmas gifts approaching, to make sure that the chosen electric scooter already has with this certificate.

To clarify any doubts, on the organization’s own website we find a list of electric scooters that already have the certificate, filtered by manufacturer and model name. The DGT also has the obligation to update this list with each new approval that is carried out.

What if I don’t have the certificate?

This is the big question that may arise for many users. Not so much for those who now purchase an electric scooter, who can now decide their purchase based on this requirement. The problem comes for those who already have an electric scooter, completely legal but they see the horizon of the useful life of the electric scooter in January 2027.

If we look at the Resolution of January 12, 2022, of the General Directorate of Traffic, which approves the Manual of characteristics of personal mobility vehicles, we find the following:

Section 31. VMP Certification Process

4. Extraordinary certification process of a VMP.

The extraordinary certification process of a VMP without a certificate may be requested by its owner through an authorized laboratory, providing the VMP vehicle and the technical information it has about it, if possible the reduced technical characteristics sheet and the owner’s manual. user, with the aim of carrying out the corresponding tests.

In this case, it will not be required that it be registered in the registry of manufacturers/authorized representatives of the DGT.

The laboratory authorized for individual certification must carry out only the non-destructive tests among those listed in Appendix 1, and will issue the technical report of the checks and tests carried out and compliance with the requirements, as well as a VMP certificate model. with the result (positive or negative) of the certification, according to the model included in Appendix 6, and will send it to both the applicant and the DGT. The certified number obtained, in case of positive certification, will follow the LUXXXX(12) format.

That is, it is understood that those who have a completely legal electric scooter but that lacks the aforementioned certificate, must go through an extraordinary certification process so that a laboratory can carry out the relevant tests and approve the device.

At this time, only two laboratories They have the approval of the DGT to carry out these tests. IDIADA Automotive Technology SA is one of them and is in Tarragona. The second, TÜV Rheinland Italia Srl, is located in Milan.

At Xataka we have contacted the DGT to confirm this but, for now, we have not received a response. We understand, according to the wording of the text, that it will be the owner who will have to incur all the costs to receive the certificate, so it is very likely that it will end up being more economically profitable to buy a new electric scooter.

Photo | Varla Scooters