Apparently there is nothing to worry about, Silent Hill 2 Remake continues on its way without any problem.

Silent Hill 2 Remake is one of the most anticipated games.

Join the conversation

After the announcement of Silent Hill 2 Remake, many fans of the franchise have been concerned about the state of the game, since there has been no information about it for a long time. Given this, Bloober Team has offered a communication to show that everything is going well and that there is no cause for concern, news that has been great for lovers of the saga, therefore, if you belong to those people, you have nothing to worry about.

The developer has not offered many more details about it, she simply wanted to reassure all those who were worried about the future of the game, all due to a few cancellation rumors. On the other hand, when Konami shares more information about it, users will have some more evidence of how this entire remake is being carried out. It is one of the most anticipated games by a large part of the community, so some indication of its status would be very good.

There is no problem with Silent Hill 2 Remake

This has happened on the social network Twitter, now known as Bloober Team has released a statement to reassure all people and confirm that the development of this beloved game stay on the right track. Just below these lines we will leave you the words of the developer so that you can rest easier. It looks like you’ll be able to experience the terror of Silent Hill again very soon.

On behalf of our development team we want to confirm that production is progressing without problems and according to our schedule. However, we ask you for a little patience, I am sure that when Konami offers more details, the wait will be worth it.

As you have seen, for now it seems that there are no setbacks in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Despite not having concrete details about the game and despite not having been able to see anything for quite some time, that does not mean that the title is going through a complicated development, but rather quite the opposite, for now everything is going according to plan. So it looks like you have nothing to worry about regarding this delivery.

It seems that for now, the cancellation that we mentioned at the beginning of this news does not exist. In addition to that, the team also talked about the leak that occurred with Pyramid Head and its possible origin story. We’ll see what all this turns out to be, although it seems that there will be no problem with the game. “Welcome to Silent Hill”.

Join the conversation