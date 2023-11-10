The president of Lionsgate Films is very clear about the continuation of the saga, despite how the fourth film ends.

Last spring, John Wick 4 marked a kind of epilogue for the prolific character of Keanu Reeves. If you haven’t seen the movie and don’t want to get bogged down in spoilers, this is your chance to stop reading.

Well, let’s continue. After facing half the world and making the most of his armored suitJohn Wick duels with the Marquis (Bill Skarsgård) and, despite winning, he is wounded and ends up succumbing to his wounds on the steps of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Montmartre.

John Wick has a burial site and rests in peace after being freed from all burdens related to the High Table, although he cannot enjoy that freedom alive… or maybe he can? It is undeniable that John Wick 4 leaves us with a hint of doubt, although the film itself points to the death of Keanu Reeves’ character.

But Lionsgate It took him very little time to announce John Wick 5 with great fanfare, something that Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski They questioned it repeatedly in different interviews. Both assure that there would have to be a really good idea for there to be a fifth movie of the main saga. But that shadow of doubt does not seem to work with the study.

Will there or won’t there be John Wick 5?

As reported by Comicbook, the president of Lionsgate Film, Joe Drakehas reiterated that John Wick 5 is in the pre-production phase and that the script is being worked on so that the film sees the light of day.

“On the Wick side we have multiple spin-offs and John Wick 5. We started working on it right when the writers’ strike started and we went back to work as soon as it ended.”

Although Chad Stahelski admitted at the time that he had enough notes to make nine John Wick movies, he himself, and Keanu Reeves, have been reluctant to openly talk about continuing the main saga.

Of course, spin-offs like The Continental and Ballerina do contribute to expanding the franchise, and Stahelski has confirmed that there is another series set in the John Wick universe in the works, but the absolute confirmation of John Wick 5, for now, is only They make it at Lionsgate.