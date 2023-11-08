Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh is one of the titles that many did not expect but have ended up knowing. And precisely it has jumped to the starting grid of the following video game releases because the developers have published a controversial message.

A message in which they have apologized directly to the fans and those who were waiting for the release of the game. The reason? Its current poor state in terms of performance and also the title in general. It is one of the few times that we see a direct apology from the developers before the game even goes on sale.

The game was going to be released November 8 for Nintendo Switch, and from Pendulo Studios they have issued the following note:

“Hello everyone, we want to share important information about our current release, Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh,” the tweet reads. “Despite our best efforts, those who play the game at launch will not be able to enjoy the experience as we intended. “We are committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible: we will deliver the necessary patches in the coming weeks and will keep all our channels at your disposal for any issues you wish to report to us directly. “This is our most ambitious project to date and we are putting all our hearts into it. We are dedicated to paying the best tribute to the famous reporter and delighting you as a player, and we will not stop until we reach our goal. Thank you for your support and patience.”

