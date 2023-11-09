On November 9, 1993, a bombing by Bosnian Croat forces caused the bridge in Mostar, a city in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, to collapse. Its collapse became one of the symbols of the war that occurred in Bosnia and Herzegovina following the dissolution of what had been the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia until 1992. The war began in 1992 when the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina declared its secession from Yugoslavia. The Bosnian territory, however, was inhabited by three main groups of different ethnic and religious backgrounds: the Bosnian Muslims, the Catholic Croats and the Orthodox Serbs. The problem of dividing the territory therefore arose, especially because Serbs and Croats living outside Bosnian territory intervened in the dispute.

In 1993 the city of Mostar was divided between the Bosnian Croat forces of the Croatian Community of Herceg-Bosna, a self-proclaimed independent state in 1991, who occupied the western part, and the army of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in the east, where Bosniaks, i.e. Bosnian Muslims, lived there. The two halves of the city, divided by the Neretva river, had been united since 1557 by the Stari Most, the old bridge built with 456 blocks of white stone by the Ottoman architect Hajrudin Mimar. The fighting had been going on for weeks and six out of seven bridges in the Mostar area had already been destroyed.

Mostar, one of the most important cities in the Herzegovina region, had already been besieged and bombed by the Serbs in 1992, but initially the Croats and Bosnians had fought together against the common enemy and had managed to push the Serbian army away. The situation changed during 1993 and Mostar became one of the cities divided by war in the former Yugoslavia, with Croatian forces trying to push the Muslim population towards the eastern part, where they wanted to confine it.

At 10:15 on the morning of November 9, after two days of bombing, Stari Most was also destroyed. The Bosnian Croat artillery that destroyed the bridge was commanded by Slobodan Praljak, a Croatian who had failed to pursue a career as a theater director and had become a militia commander during the Bosnian War. The destruction of the bridge had little use from a strategic and military point of view, given that the two areas immediately connected by the bridge were inhabited by Muslims and that the bridge was pedestrian only, but the psychological effect on the Bosniak population of Mostar was enormous. The destruction of the bridge was filmed by Zaim Kajtaz and the images became among the best known of the conflict.

In April 2004 Praljak and five other Croatian commanders in Mostar were extradited (and later convicted) to the Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, where they were charged with war crimes. In the same year a new bridge built with the same stone and design was inaugurated and is today a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city, which has around 100 thousand inhabitants, however remains deeply divided from an ethnic and religious point of view. In May 2023, previously unreleased footage of the bombing was released.