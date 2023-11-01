Suara.com – Deputy Minister of Trade (Wamendag) Jerry Sambuaga explained that the government does not prohibit the TikTok application from selling, but only regulates it.

Jerry, who is a Golkar politician, also leaked that the application from China is currently processing permits so that TikTok Shop can operate again in Indonesia.

“The minister has repeatedly said that the government does not prohibit, the government regulates,” said Jerry when interviewed after the launch of the WeDeals digital trading platform in Puri Begawan, Bogor City, West Java, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

Jerry explained that what the government regulates are services and regulations. The Ministry of Trade has also issued Minister of Trade Regulation number 31 of 2023 concerning business licensing, advertising, guidance and supervision of business actors in trading via electronic systems.

“It is clearly stated in Minister of Trade Regulation number 31 of 2023, that social media cannot be sold. If they want to sell, they must have permission related to e-business, because social media cannot carry out business functions simultaneously,” he said. .

Jerry emphasized that Tiktok is welcome to sell provided it meets the applicable regulations like other digital trading platforms that do not combine social media with sales services at the same time.

“That’s why we invite him, if he wants to sell, please do, however, he must have a permit. Well, this permit is currently being processed. That’s why we have repeatedly told business actors, not only Tiktok, every business platform is welcome and so far they have been selling like Tokopedia, Blibli, Shopee because they are e-business,” he explained again.

The Deputy Minister of Trade said that the issue of sales services on the Tiktok application had been communicated by the relevant parties.

“And I am sure that communication has been carried out by the relevant parties and they will follow and comply with the regulations,” he said.

Jerry gave the reason why the regulations regarding electronic trading were created to protect domestic MSME players who were being eroded by the market by imported goods whose prices were below market prices.

“We are thinking a lot about MSMEs, business actors, shops who may no longer be able to compete fairly, because with the platform I mentioned earlier, it is not healthy and illegal imported goods can come in, it is not allowed, it violates the law. So this is what we regulate in Minister of Trade Regulation number 31 of 2023,” stressed Jerry Sambuaga. (Between)