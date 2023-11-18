This is something we’ve certainly seen Nintendo do as well. In this case we are talking about game delays that have sometimes affected Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, these are statements from one of the most relevant members of the industry. In the documentary Valve for the 25th anniversary of Half-Life, Gabe Newell highlights that “the delay of a game is temporary, but poor quality is eternal.” This quote resembles a very popular one from Shigeru Miyamoto, and Newell emphasizes that Valve would not forcefully release a game to maintain a positive relationship with customers. We leave you with his words:

We could try to force things to launch, but that’s not the company we want to be, that’s not the people we want to be. That is not the relationship we want to have with our clients.

Newell has always expressed his admiration for Miyamoto, and Valve has released games on Switch like Portal: Companion Collection, mentioning how the OLED model influenced the Steam Deck OLED in the past. Without a doubt, these types of mentalities have a lot in common.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.