The days before Black Friday are a unique opportunity to hunt for some of the best discounts on our favorite products. A good example of them is this 55-inch Samsung Smart TV, whose RRP is 729 euros and, today, we can find it for 489.99 euros on Amazon. We tell you how to get it.

As is usual at this time, many online stores choose to advance their discounts and celebrate Black Friday early. In the case of Amazon, the American company had already announced the celebration of Black Friday Week. So all the products we buy during these days will maintain their price until Black Friday officially ends on November 27. One of the best offers can be found in the Smart TV category. Specifically, in this 55-inch Samsung Crystal Smart TV that goes from having a RRP of 729 euros to being reduced to 489.99 euros. A unique opportunity to get one of the best options on the market. We tell you everything you need to know about her.

A design to adapt to your home

One of the aspects that draws attention to this Samsung Smart TV is precisely its design. And the team behind the development of this product has made a notable effort to equip this device with the latest technology on the market, without this meaning giving up a design capable of adapting to all types of decorative styles.

Its Air Slim design, characterized by having hardly any frames and having a profile of just a few millimeters, is perfect to accompany our living room or bedroom. In addition, it has an adjustable base that will allow us to completely adapt it to our needs, allowing us to place it at different heights until we find a comfortable position that allows us to fully enjoy the content.

feel the colors

Smart TVs have been one of the fields in which technology has had the greatest impact. This Samsung Crystal is a good example of this, as can be seen in the quality that the screen offers us. Thanks to Dynamic Crystal Color technology, we will be able to delve into an image with millions of colors, all of them faithful to reality. Thanks to the adjustment that is made to each one of them, we will be able to perceive each one of them in their highest quality.

The sound you need

When we enjoy our favorite series and movies, sound is just as important as good quality on the screen. Therefore, Samsung has equipped this Smart TV with 3D surround sound with virtual audio in the upper channel. In this way, immersing ourselves as much as possible in the action we are seeing has never been so simple.

In addition to this, we will also be able to enjoy Q – Symphony technology. Which allows us to enjoy all the speakers at the same time if we have a sound bar. Remember that, now, this 55-inch Samsung Crystal UHD goes from having a RRP of 729 euros to being reduced to 489.99 euros. A unique opportunity to enjoy one of the best offers for this Black Friday. Also, remember that you can access the best deals this Black Friday at this link.