It is unavoidable. Every time we talk about “megastructures” we look at the height or length, how tall or how long the buildings are. This happens, for example, with the Burj Khalifa, the skyscraper in the United Arab Emirates that has been crowned the tallest building in the world thanks to its 828 meters, or with Jeddah, the tower still under construction in Saudi Arabia that aspires to take that same record. when exceeding a thousand meters in height. In other cases, such as The Line, a 170 km long megalopolis, it is precisely that, the extension, that generates amazement.

There would, however, be another dimension, just as impressive but in which we usually pay much less attention: the depth, the foundations.

A Guinness for Malaysia. If it is the foundation that we focus on, the world record does not have to be looked for in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates or the United States. No. Your winner is in Southeast Asia. At least if we trust the Guinness World Records, which recognizes as the deepest building foundations in the world those that are split under the Petronas Towers, in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. Its structures reach a record height of 120 m.

Guinness is not the only one that recognizes the Petronas for being the buildings with the most robust foundations. Malaysian towers also top the ranking prepared by Capital Piling, a British firm specialized precisely in piles and foundations. According to their calculations, at least in 2022, Petronas continued to boast the deepest anchorages in the world.





Objective: adapt to the terrain. If the foundations of the Petronas Towers are what they are, with a record depth, it is not because of a whim of their architects or the deliberate search for an international record. The key, recalls Capital Piling, is in the land surrounding the structure, “very unstable.” Hence, those responsible opted for a foundation of concrete piles, structures designed to distribute the load. Structures Insider insists on the type of soil in the area, which is prone to expanding with moisture and contracting when dry.

“The building sits on a dense silty formation that overlies a weathered and highly decomposed limestone. Each tower sits on a raft crowned by 104 barretine piles, 30 to 108 m deep,” notes Durham Geo Slope Indicator, signature of instruments and geotechnical equipment – The rafts have a thickness of 4.5 m and were cast in a single cast for each tower. The designers required that the rafts be instrumented to measure the load supported by the piles and that transmitted to the ground by the raft.”

One year of work. Achieving an architectural record is not easy. Not even, as happens with the Petronas, when it is condemned to remain hidden, underground. The Petronas Twin Towers website details how the foundation work fell to the Bachy Soletanche company, which dedicated around 12 months to the task, and confirms that the foundations reach 120 meters.

“Skyscrapers need solid, deep foundations that penetrate into the subsoil. Given the tremendous height of the towers, the Petronas have a solid 120 m foundation under their dense concrete footings,” he comments. And since a picture tells a thousand words, they include a fairly simple but also clarifying outline of what exactly the base is like.





Graphic showing the foundation of the Petronas towers.

A well-anchored mass. The foundations of the Petronas are impressive, but no more than the towers they support, two skyscrapers that held for a few years, between 1998 and 2004, the official title of tallest buildings in the world.

Each of the two twin towers measures 452 meters high and is spread over 88 floors, to which five underground levels are added for mechanical services and parking. It is estimated that each tower weighs approximately 300,000 tons, which, according to those responsible, is equivalent to more than 42,800 adult elephants. Giving them shape took six years and $1.6 billion.

Higher, not deeper. The Petronas may no longer be the tallest skyscrapers on the globe, but that doesn’t mean the towers that surpass them in height have deeper pillars. Capital Piling points out that, although it is almost 830 m high, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai has a much shallower base: it has 192 concrete piles drilled to a depth of 49.9 m.

The same applies to the Tapiei 101 tower, located in Taiwan, which rises to over 508 m and is supported by 380 concrete piles with a diameter of 1.5 m that are driven to a depth of 79.8 m. Nor does it seem that the Jeddah Tower is going to sweep the Malaysian record. According to data provided by its promoters in 2014, when the foundation was completed, the project incorporates 270 piles between 1.5 and 1.8 m in diameter that reached 105 m below ground level.

The king of buildings. The title that Guinness recognizes for the Petronas is that of the “deepest foundations for a building.” And that last tagline, the one that alludes to the buildings, is not coincidental. The skyscrapers of Kuala Lumpur stand out among the large residential and office blocks on the planet, but if we open the range to include other engineering works, the fight is much closer.

In June 2022, Bangladesh officially inaugurated the Padma River Bridge, a 6.51 km viaduct that cost $3.6 billion and was created to shorten the distance between the capital, Dhaka, and the port of Mongla. The structure may not stand out for its length, but it does stand out for its foundation: its steel piles are driven at a depth of 122 m into the river bed, which led to talk of a “world record” in its day. ” among structures of its type.

Images: Alex Block (Unsplash), Kevin Olson (Unsplash) and Petronas Twin Towers

