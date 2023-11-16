The green spaces, or what is known as the “green belt” surrounding the largest cities in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, appear to be clearly declining. Satellite images taken 5 years ago showed that the percentage of green spaces does not exceed 10% in most areas, with the exception of Dohuk Governorate. The percentage of cultivated land exceeded the global rate of 25%.

Environmental specialists attribute the reasons for this shrinkage in green spaces to changes in the region’s climate, in terms of a clear rise in temperatures and the disappearance of water sources.

Environmental expert Aso Shakak says on this subject: “The green spaces in Erbil Governorate are suffering from a clear decline of less than 15%, while the ideal percentage specified globally is 25%. This is due to the decline in cultivation campaigns and the disappearance of water sources in general.” Throughout the region, this will undoubtedly have a clear negative impact on public health. I believe that the region will need more than 10 years to achieve the ideal percentage of cultivated land, if combined with large-scale cultivation campaigns and sufficient irrigation water.”

As for the green spaces within major cities and towns, represented by public parks, they have not witnessed expansion for about 15 years, and are no longer commensurate with the size of population growth.

The Director General of Landscape Engineering in Erbil, Engineer Rebin Ahmed, said: “The significant rise in temperatures resulted in the destruction of dozens of perennial trees in our gardens, so we were forced to plant 100,000 trees resistant to high temperatures over the past four years, and it will start at the beginning of the year.” The fall season is a campaign to plant another 30,000, in order to increase the area of ​​green spaces inside Erbil, which currently amounts to about 20%.”

The depletion of many tributaries and water sources in the region has forced city municipalities to use these water tanks to irrigate trees in parks and squares.

The growing population density in the cities of the Kurdistan Region is not commensurate with the proportions of green spaces currently available, according to experts in the field of environment, especially in light of the region’s need for more than 10 years to achieve the global proportions specified for this.