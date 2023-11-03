The debt of the autonomous communities represents 24% of GDP. In total, a whopping 316.8 billion euros. A historical record. Of that amount, Catalonia alone owes 84,327 million euros, which makes it, by far, the most indebted autonomous community: 10,982 euros per inhabitant, more than double that of Madrid. They are followed by the Valencian Community, with 55,031 million, and Andalusia, with 37,870 million.

Now, seeking to guarantee the Republicans’ yes to the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, the PSOE and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) have closed an agreement that includes the forgiveness of 15,000 million of that debt. This has created a dispute between communities.

The agreement. The agreement reached by the socialists and the republicans includes, in addition to the approval of an amnesty law and the transfer of Cercanías, the assumption of “part of the debt” of 14,662 million of Catalonia (which will impact another savings of 1,300 million interest). The acting Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, explained that the Government will take charge of 20% of the debt that Catalonia has in the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (FLA).

The FLA is a line of credit created by the Government of Mariano Rajoy in 2012. It serves to cover the economic needs of communities by lending money as long as they do not have to resort to external financial markets.

It also benefits other communities. But be careful, because this agreement It will be extended to all communities who had to resort to the FLA to finance themselves and will serve to facilitate their financial autonomy. The text of the document indicates that in order to clean up the financial situation of the Generalitat “a legal modification of general scope will be processed for all the common regime communities.” However, not all communities will benefit equally.

Mainly because the agreement is limited to condoning the increase in debt contracted with the State due to the great crisis of the 2008-2013 period, but not the one that occurred after those years. This means that the Government must determine “what part of the increase in debt” is due to this cause. However, and aware that there are communities like Madrid that do not have public debt but do have it through other means, the PSOE opens the door to forgiving loans signed “with third parties other than the State, if necessary.”

A notable gap. The Executive had shown signs of taking a step towards forgiving part of the regional debt, but it was believed that those who benefited the most would be the least financed, where Catalonia had no place. The problem now is that if the same criteria are applied, that is, forgiving 20% ​​of what still remains to be paid in each of the territories, communities like Aragón would benefit from a reduction of 1,000 million, fifteen times less than the Generalitat. And even more so if it is applied to the total debt or the per capita ratio.

Other communities do not view the Executive’s decision favorably. The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has demanded “17,800 million euros”, as well as “a compensation fund” that allows this community to “recover the 15,000 million that it has lost with the current regional financing system.”

Spain’s largest debt. This enormous difference is created because Catalonia is, by far, the most indebted community by total volume, the one that accumulates the greatest debt per capita, the one that owes the most to the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the third with the highest debt relative to GDP. . It owes more than 86,000 million (32.4% of its GDP), of which more than 72,000, 85% of the total, has been lent by the State. In total, 10,981 euros per inhabitant, more than double that of the Community of Madrid (5,170 euros).

Because? A study by BBVA Research links the sharp increase in regional debt to the crises of the last fifteen years and the deterioration of the fiscal balance accumulated after the financial crisis. The coronavirus recession and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have further hampered the recovery. The analysis also indicates that the FLA has become the main means of financing for the most indebted territories, which has allowed them to sustain their accounts when they suffered the slamming of the financial markets with very favorable conditions.

Likewise, they have taken advantage of the long period of low rates to reduce the cost of their regional debt through liquidity mechanisms, which has “protected a good part of the communities against the rise in the cost of access to financing in 2022 and 2023”.

