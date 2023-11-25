There is some irony and poetic coherence in the death of Edgar Allan Poe because the great American author, genius of horror literature, skillful creator of macabre spheres and one of the fathers of detective literature had an end worthy of the best of their stories. In the poet’s death, unknowns, shadows, melodrama and, above all, mystery are combined. An enormous mystery that no one has been able to convincingly unravel in the almost 175 years that have passed since his death despite all the theories that have been formulated during that time and how much has been investigated and speculated about the last days. of the.

A new book has shed some more light on the mystery.

Eight days, a thousand unknowns. What Poe did during his last days and what took him to the grave in October 1849 at barely 40 years old, just when the author of ‘The Raven’ finally seemed to recover his professional and sentimental life, are unanswered unknowns. . What we do have is a diffuse chronology of how the weeks before his death passed. And the diffuse thing is an important nuance because the dates that make it up are separated by gaps of several days as dark as they are apparently incomprehensible and unfathomable.

We know that on September 27, 1849 the poet left Richmond on a steamship and that his final destination was Philadelphia, where he had to take on a temporary assignment as poetry editor. Once he had finished it, his plans included heading to New York to settle in his house in the Bronx. Days later, however, he appeared halfway between Richmond and Philadelphia, in Baltimore, the hometown of his father who had abandoned him as a child. He was found there on October 3 by Joseph Walker, a printer who recognized the writer who a few years ago, in 1845, had achieved national fame thanks to his poem ‘The Raven’.





“A rather shabby gentleman”. Walker’s astonishment must have been enormous. Not so much because he met Poe in Baltimore, where the poet was supposed to take a train to Philadelphia, but because of the way he looked. The poet was distraught, in a “delirious state”, disheveled, dressed in clothes that were obviously not his and in front of a tavern in the city called Gunner’s Hall. Legend even claims that Walker found him lying in a bead, although – warns Enrica Jang, of the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum – that is one of the many melodramatic touches with which the mystery of his death has been falsely embellished.

What is certain is that Walker was so impressed that shortly thereafter he sent a message to the editor Joseph Snodgrass, the name Poe correctly pronounced when asked if he had anyone he knew who could help him in Baltimore. “There is a very poor rancher […] who goes by the name of Edgar A. Poe and seems to be in trouble. He says he knows him. And I assure you that he needs immediate help,” the printer warned Snodgrass. She was not wrong. Poe’s condition was so critical that he ended up in Washington College Hospital.

Adding more doubts to the mystery. The mystery could end there, with his admission to the hospital, but the ball of shadows and unknowns surrounding Poe’s death continued to grow larger over the following days. The poet was housed alone, in a windowless room and under the care of a single doctor, Dr. John Moran, according to Popular Mechanics. They say that he never fully regained consciousness and that for hours he said the name of a certain Reynolds, another mystery on the list, since it is still not known who he could be referring to. The Poe Museum actually dedicates an extensive article to the subject.

Shortly after his admission, on October 7, Poe succumbed. He was 40 years old. And a universal work behind him. When the doctors had to record the cause of death, they noted that he had been a victim of “phrenitis”, an inflammation of the brain that causes delirium and fever and that doctors used to refer to cases in which patients had died from ailments. related to alcohol or other drugs. Shortly before dying, it is said that Poe uttered “Lord, help my poor soul”, although there are those who point out that this phrase is another of the melodramatic touches with which people have sometimes wanted to adorn his death.

A death… and a mystery. Whether the diagnosis is more or less precise, what seems evident is that at the beginning of October Poe was in a deplorable state of health. The same Poe who seemed like things were starting to go better in his career and was excited at the prospect of rebuilding his life with Elmira Royster Shleton, an old love. The same Poe who days before was well enough to embark on a trip that was to take him first to Philadelphia and then to New York. So the big question is… What happened during those fall days of 1849? What was he doing, disoriented and in rags, in a Baltimore pub, with such poor health that he had only a few days left to live?

Murder, rage, beating… And many other theories. Since 1849, hypotheses and more hypotheses, of all caliber, have been formulated to explain what happened to Poe that autumn 174 years ago. It has been said that he drank himself to death, although that same year the writer had joined the Sons of Temperance and on the advice of his doctor seemed to avoid alcohol. Other versions claim that he suffered a beating at the request of a better woman, that he was poisoned by carbon monoxide or mercury, and even that Poe, a cat lover, had contracted rabies, which would explain some of the symptoms he showed.

The list of hypotheses continues. Over the years there has been talk of a brain tumor, a fatal flu or, to make matters worse, that the brothers of his fiancée, Sarah Elmira Shelton, beat him to death. Not all theories have enjoyed the same status, but they show the complexity of their history, in which it is also difficult to separate myth from reality. Part of our view of Poe is in fact influenced by his literary executor, Rufus Wilmotr Grisworld, and Joseph Snodgrass, who helped create his drunken image. The first was an old rival. The second, a defender of abstinence who could see in Poe’s death an opportunity to make his ideas resonate.

shedding light. That 174 years have passed since the death of Edgar Allan Poe does not mean that the mystery has faded. Good proof is that a few months ago the writer Mark Dawidziak published a book titled ‘A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe’ in which he delves into how Poe’s last days passed and whose conclusions have been echoed , among other media, The Washington Post. Dawidziak’s ideas are not entirely new, but they help to weave a plausible theory. In his opinion, two factors, a priori little related, influenced the writer’s decline: tuberculosis and electoral fraud.

Bad health. Dawidziak theorizes that Poe may have seen his health undermined by tuberculosis. And it would make sense for him to do so. It is assumed that this same disease had ended the lives of his parents and his adoptive mother and just two years before it had consumed Virginia, the poet’s wife. “Almost all the medical experts and pathologists I have spoken to said that there is absolutely no doubt that Poe had tuberculosis,” the author explains to The Washington Post, which specifies that the writer could have had the latent disease for years and ended up dying. due to tuberculous meningitis that would explain his delirium and fever.

Having very close relatives with tuberculosis increased their chances of suffering from the disease, but even if they had not, there was a significant risk. During her time, the United States was shaken by the disease, which according to the Harvard Library was one of the most lethal in the 19th century. His calculations show that at the end of that century between 70 and 90% of the urban population of Europe and North America were infected with the tuberculosis bacillus, also known as consumption. About 80% of those who ended up developing it perished.

…and bad luck. Tuberculosis would have been the backdrop to Poe’s decline. If the disease could have been so lethal in a matter of a week, it could, however, have been due to the other cause that Dawidziak points to: the writer was the victim of a criminal plot that condemned him to live locked up and in a miserable situation during his last days. , without the medical assistance he needed. The reason? A practice known as “cooping” and which basically consisted of electoral fraud that was resorted to in the United States in the 19th century. Perhaps the two things—tuberculosis and urns—don’t seem related, but they only seem that way.

“Cooping” basically consisted of kidnapping vagrants and vulnerable travelers, confining them and forcing them to go around polling stations voting for certain candidates. All this, of course, with false names, changing the appearance of the victims and resorting to the necessary means to force them, which involved both force and forcing them to drink and smoke opium. Contributing to this theory is the fact that the day Walker ran into Poe, elections were being held and that the poet was next to a pub that functions as a polling station.

An unfortunate ending. “It was a cold, wet start to October in Baltimore. If something was physically wrong with Poe, being locked up in spartan conditions could have been disastrous for his system,” Dawidziak reflects: “Add any amount of alcohol to the mix and “The effects would have been devastating.” It may be difficult to understand from the perspective of the 21st century, but The Washington Post recalls that there was “a large number of illegal votes” and Maryland lacked a registration system, which often meant that an official arrived to identify the voter to allow him to deposit your ballot.

It may be hard to believe that Poe could go unnoticed, but again it is worth putting yourself in the shoes of 19th-century Americans. Today Poe’s face is a universal icon. Not him 174 years ago. The author of “The Crow” had gained some fame, but in literary circles, as Popular Mechanics recalls, and if his images were ever published they were engravings that were printed in newspapers or literary magazines, so it does not seem unreasonable that the criminals who were dedicated to perpetrating “cooping” did not really know who.

Whether they knew it or not, if Dawidziak is right, they participated in one of the darkest chapters in the history of American literature.

