Israeli soldiers were targeted by Hamas fighters when the land invasion was carried out. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel Defense Army (IDF) has announced that it has lost 11 members. This is a sign of what may happen in the future as they have not yet attempted to enter already densely populated urban areas such as Gaza City – which would be a huge military challenge.

The Israeli military is getting closer, but currently it is mostly moving through the villages around the city.

The BBC reported that a few days ago, Hamas ambushed Israeli troops as the convoy entered Gaza. Several people were inside a modern, impregnable troop carrier, only to be set on fire by a Russian-made anti-tank missile.

Later, Al Jazeera reported that four Israeli military vehicles were destroyed in Beit Hanoun. Hamas said its fighters destroyed four Israeli military vehicles with anti-armor shells in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

Tamer Qarmout of the Doha Institute told Al Jazeera what was happening in Gaza under the watch of the international community was “extraordinary”.

“The complicity and silence of the international community towards this war crime, Israel carried out carpet bombing of the most densely populated refugee camps in the Gaza Strip. “It’s crazy that Israel is using these war tactics now,” said Qarmout.

“I think what happened is they felt the fire. Entering Gaza is no picnic and they know it. And Hamas is fighting back very hard. So what they’re doing now is wiping out entire neighborhoods and leveling buildings. Basically what they are saying to Hamas, in my opinion, is, ‘We don’t want street fighting, we are ready to wipe out Gaza City’.”

(ahm)