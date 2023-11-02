Yet another postponement for The Day Before: The release of the open-world survival video game in development at FNTASTIC is now set for next year December 7. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer.

The developers also point out that it will not be a full release, but rather a launch in the program Early Access on Steam.

Via a published post your Xthe social network formerly known as Twitter, the Singapore-based company explained of have resolved legal issues related to the game title, therefore it is now possible to continue with the launch of The Day Before. It is not known how long the game will remain in Early Access: the full version will only be published when the developers are certain that it represents the best possible version.

Finally, it is made known that The Day Before will cost $39 in Early Access, while the full version will sell for $49. We assume that prices in euros will undergo a 1:1 conversion.

