Laptops with ARM processors have good reviews, but they are not selling as expected. A Mercury Research study says it, but also Apple itself, so there is no discussion.

According to the aforementioned Mercury Research study, which comes to us via Tom’s Hardware, The market share in the third quarter of 2023 of ARM processors has been 10.6%4% less than the 14.6% they had in the same period last year.

These are data that Apple itself has also confirmed, since a few days ago it announced the income statements for shareholders, and Revenue from its Mac computer section has fallen 34% in the last year.

Stopping laptops with ARM architecture

Mercury Research includes in the ARM processor group both Apple laptops with Apple M1 and M2 processors, as well as laptops with Snapdragon, and Chromebooks with ARM chips.

In this group, Apple laptops account for a large part of sales. The only positive data is for Chromebooks, which have gained ground on Intel in entry-level laptops.

Why have ARM laptops lost market share? Mercury Research explains that, in addition to the low sales of Apple laptops, it is influenced by the fact that these months stores have made stock and inventory adjustments of products sold to prepare for Christmas, and more laptops with Intel processors have appeared in the figures.

Although laptops with Apple M1 and M2 processors have revolutionized the market due to their power and low consumption, are still too expensive in many countries, or do not have the level of penetration as in the United States or the United Kingdom.

If a company has its software developed for Windows, or its employees are used to using Windows, it is difficult for them to switch to Mac.

Despite this drop in market share, the growth of ARM laptops has been dizzying. In 2020 they barely had 2% of the market, and in just two years they reached 14.6%. The most optimistic forecasts say that they will reach 51% in 2027.

Intel doesn’t just improve its market share in laptops. In the direct sale of CPUs to customers, it also maintains 70% of sales, compared to 19.4% for AMD.

Apple laptops with ARM architecture have been praised for their power and low consumptionbut they have not managed to attract users, and They have lost market share. Apple hopes to change this trend with the newly introduced Apple M3 processor.