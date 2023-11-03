The fearsome Mad Titan recognizes that one of his most curious enemies deserves some respect, even when no one else will admit it.

Thanos has been the main villain of the MCU

Join the conversation

Many consider that Thanosalso known as the Mad Titan, is one of the worst villains that can be found in the Marvel Universe. This may be very true since Thanos is one of the coldest and most calculating cosmic criminals in comics. His intelligence has proven to be well above average and the Mad Titan has always been reluctant to recognize an enemy who may be worthy of him. There are many impressive characters in the Marvel Universe such as Reed Richards, Captain America, Hulk or even Thorbut Thanos really respects someone no fan would expect.

The fearsome Mad Titan recognizes that one of his most curious enemies deserves some respect

The comic Deadpool vs. Thanos #3written by Tim Seeley and drawn by Elmo Bondoc, shows both characters working together to locate their common lover, the Death, outside the limits of reality. They do this by interrogating Abyss Man, a student of Weapon Wade Wilson in Marvel’s most thuggish hero: Deadpool. Upon hearing the origin of his unexpected ally, The Mad Titan even tells Deadpool that he deeply respects him..

Taking into account the tortuous past that Thanos sufferedit is difficult to imagine that he does not also refer to himself when he is proud of Deadpool. After all, his own family’s reaction to his hideous appearance didn’t exactly get Thanos off to a good start in the world, and ultimately set him on the path of not only killing his own mother but also to become one of the most fearsome monsters the galaxy had ever seen. As the first natural birth of the Eternals, its mere existence was sacrilege to many. His own dark nature combined with his disturbing face did little to change that perception many had of him.

Knowing this about the past of Mad Titanit is understandable that you feel a certain kinship with Wade Wilson, an apparently failed Weapon X experiment who far outlived many of his colleagues in Department H. Added to this is the fact that Deadpool is possibly the main rival of Thanos by the unusual affection they feel towards Deathas well as being the only person he would talk to at the time of the story, and it’s easy to see why Thanos would recognize something in Deadpool that he sees in himself.

Thanos may be Marvel’s biggest villain, but even he can spot another character who deserves his respect. Nonetheless, Wade Wilson is probably the last character that any Marvel fan would associate with the concept of respect. But if even Thanos from Marvel Comics can give Deadpool his due, then Deadpool is someone really special.

The comic Deadpool vs. Thanos #3 It is now available.

Join the conversation