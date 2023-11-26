The disturbing HEROICO is now in theaters, a film directed by David Zonana, which takes us to the day-to-day life of the military school that gives the film its title.

Based on the testimony of former cadets of the Mexican army, David Zonana portrays the dark side of the armed forces of the Central American country, to which thousands of young people with few opportunities go in search of a better life and having medical insurance, such as alternative to drug trafficking, however both paths lead these young people to a world of violence and corruption.

Zonana tells us the story through Luis, an 18-year-old young man with indigenous roots, who enters the Heroic Military College with the hope of securing a better future. There he encounters a rigid and institutionally violent system designed to make him a perfect soldier. Showing us the evolution of a young man with an introverted character.

On the occasion of the premiere we were able to speak with its director who has not spoken about how the film was developed and the harsh reality that they must face every day in a country punished by violence and drug trafficking.

Heroico won several awards in the Guadalajara International Film Festival (Mexico)among them, FIPRESCI Award for Best Film, Mezcal Award for Best Mexican Film and Best Actor.

Produced by Michel Franco (Memory, Nuevo Orden, Sundown), HEROICO stars Santiago Sandoval Carbajal (one of the many non-professional actors in the cast), Mónica del Carmen (Ariel Award for Best Actress for Leap Year and nominated for Nuevo Orden ) and Fernando Cuautle (nominated for the Ariel Award for Best Actor for Nuevo Orden).

In my opinion, the interesting film that reminded me of the abuse that Vincent D’Onofrio’s clumsy recruit received in Full Metal Jacket (1987), by Kubrick; the famous red code Some Good Men (1992)o The General’s Daughter (1999), In them, the most vulnerable recruits see how the people responsible for their instruction abuse them with very serious consequences, from causing the suicide of the person receiving the punishment, to being brutally murdered with the army covering up the problem.

At the same time we find a protagonist who is seeing what is happening, and the degree of corruption of the system, finding himself at the crossroads of not being able to leave the army because there are people who depend on him and the medical insurance that is linked to his commitment. with the armed forces in a country with so few opportunities for some groups. This generates a conflict inside that Zonana shows us with images in which we cannot discern what is real or what is not.

Heroic

Title: Heroic

Synopsis: Luis, an 18-year-old young man with indigenous roots, enters the Heroico Military College in the hope of securing a better future. There he encounters a rigid and institutionally violent system designed to make him a perfect soldier.

Director(es/as) : David Zonana

Department : Santiago Sandoval Carbajal, Mónica del Carmen Fernando Cuautle

Gender : Drama

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

4.0 4.00 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)