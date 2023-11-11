“I’d be surprised if we don’t land on Mars in five years.” The phrase is from Elon Musk and is part of an extensive interview that he gave at the end of 2021 to Time magazine and in which, among other issues, he talks about SpaceX’s ambitious plans. Since then the company has made important progress, including a launch of its brand new Starship spacecraft that could be followed by a second test in a matter of days. After that roadmap, big announcements and even bigger and more resounding headlines, however, there would be a much less brilliant chronicle.

Its protagonists: the thousands of company employees. The Reuters agency has just published a detailed report that focuses on the company’s workplace accidents and the “other cost” of Musk’s Martian career.

At least 600 injuries. The data is provided by Reuters in an investigative article on workplace accidents at SpaceX signed by Marisa Taylor. After consulting government records and conducting several interviews, the agency claims to have documented “at least 600 injuries” suffered by SpaceX workers since 2014. Cases, many, that had not been published until now.

The figure represents “only a part of the total case count,” according to Reuters. The data is interesting both for its volume and for what it hides: after this calculation there would be accidents that, in some cases, ended in amputations, electrocutions, head and eye injuries and even a death in 2014.









What the numbers tell. The British agency’s investigation is not limited to providing the global count of accidents. Thanks to reading worker demands, medical reports, claims and even internal SpaceX records delivered to safety inspectors, among other sources, the agency has gone further and specified how they were part of these workplace accidents.

The result? Their records show that more than a hundred workers suffered cuts or lacerations, 29 ended up with fractures or dislocations, 17 with “crushed” hands or fingers, 9 with head trauma – including a skull fracture and four concussions – and five burns were recorded. and many other electrocutions. The story goes on and on, with equally serious events.

The agency speaks of eight accidents that resulted in amputations, a dozen injuries that affected unspecified body parts and seven employees who ended up suffering eye injuries. The list of course includes other less serious incidents, such as more than 170 sprains or strains.

Outperforming the sector. There is another approach that helps put SpaceX’s statistics into context and answer a key question: Does Elon Musk’s company suffer more disasters than other competitors in the sector? Reuters assures that the space industry average is 0.8 injuries or illnesses per hundred workers, an indicator that some of the SpaceX facilities would far exceed. Always, of course, according to the data collected by the agency.

The 2022 injury rate at its manufacturing and launch facility near Brownsville, Texas, was 4.8, the McGregor test center was 2.7, and the Hawthorne plant in California was 1. ,8. The lowest index is left by the Redmond facilities, in Washington, with 0.8.

A look at history. There would be even more alarming cases: the report signed by Marisa Taylor shows that the SpaceX facilities at the Kennedy Space Center recorded an injury rate of 21.6 per hundred employees in 2016, which is 27 times the industry average. At that time the plant had fifty people. Last year, the Kennedy Center did not report data on injuries, and SpaceX labeled another of its bases, located at Cape Canaveral, with a subcategory that does not require the calculation of an average rate.

“SpaceX facilities did not report injury data annually, as required by regulators, for most years since 2016,” adds the Reuters investigation, which ensures that despite having reviewed state and federal violation records of the The company has not found any penalties for data communication failures. In the case of safety violations detected by inspectors after the accidents, he speaks of “small fines”, which in most cases ranged between hundreds and thousands of dollars.

One deceased in 2014. Throughout the report, cases of eye injuries, crushing injuries, or even an employee who ended up in a coma when he was hit by a piece during a pressure test in January 2022 are detailed – sometimes providing the names and surnames of the workers. a Raptor V2 engine. As a result of the tremendous blow he suffered a skull fracture.

Of all the examples cited, however, the most serious is that of Lonnie LeBlanc, a 38-year-old worker who lost his life in mid-2014 while working at the McGregor facilities. Reuters assures that the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) determined that SpaceX had not protected him from danger and the deceased’s colleagues assured that they lacked both the necessary material and supervision during their work.

Of flamethrowers and flashy vests. Throughout his report, Taylor details some of SpaceX’s practices, to say the least, that he has learned about through some of his employees or former employees. For example, four of them assured him that Elon Musk sometimes plays with a flamethrower or that managers discourage workers from wearing yellow vests or ribbons of that color around the tycoon because of his aversion to bright colors.

The company’s CEO also reportedly ordered that at least part of the machinery in California and Texas be repainted for the same reason: instead of the characteristic safety yellow, he asked that it be covered in black or blue.

Long days at the office. The list goes on and on with other questionable practices that speak of workers sleeping in the company facilities, employees who worked more than 80 hours a week and consume stimulants to improve their performance or even welders who are supplied with liquids via intravenous to combat the heat.

This is not the first time that Musk’s work philosophy has become news. Something similar happened when he took over Twitter. The tycoon himself even spent the night at the Tesla factories and boasted about his attempts to sleep less.

