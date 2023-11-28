Millions of people between the south-west of Russia and the southern part of Ukraine are without electricity and heating due to the winter storm which has been causing snowfall, heavy rain and strong winds in the Black Sea area since Friday. Local media are currently reporting reported at least four people dead, two of them in the territory of Crimea, the peninsula in southeastern Ukraine annexed by Russia in 2014 in a referendum deemed illegal. The storm is also causing damage in neighboring countries.

In recent days due to bad weather there have been reports of flooded roads, uprooted trees and power plants out of service. The Russian Energy Ministry says that in the south-west of the country there are 1.9 million people without electricity, while Ukrainian officials have said that it is missing in more than two thousand cities due to storms. Russian authorities have said that the areas of the country most affected are those of Krasnodar, Rostov and Dagestan, but the Energy Ministry also cited damage in Crimea and in the four Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia during the ongoing war, those from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Russian meteorologists say this is the most severe storm observed in Crimea since records have been kept. Local officials declared a state of emergency in several areas of the peninsula, including Sevastopol, where the aquarium director said bad weather destroyed the building, resulting in the deaths of 800 exotic fish. The storm is also creating problems for the transport of goods by sea. Some videos circulating on social networks show large waves flooding the coast of Sochi, the Russian city known for hosting the 2014 Winter Olympics. In Anapa, which is also located on the eastern coast of the Black Sea, the waves caused a cargo ship to beach with a crew of 21.

A powerful storm hit #Sochi. It washed out the railway and flooded the first floors of high-rise buildings. pic.twitter.com/mU78TnAS7y — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 27, 2023

Ukrainian emergency services said they were engaged in 16 regions of the country for relief efforts related to snowstorms and strong winds. Around fifty people were freed from their cars in the worst-hit Odessa region in the south-west of the country, some of them with signs of hypothermia. Hundreds of cars and trucks are stuck due to bad weather on 14 Ukrainian highways. The storms are also causing damage and electricity service interruptions in Moldova, Georgia, Bulgaria and Romania.

The storm is causing severe weather at a time when Russia is expected to prepare a new massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with the aim of leaving civilians without electricity and heat, and causing an energy crisis, as happened last year. last winter. Last Saturday, Russia conducted the largest drone attack on Kiev since the invasion began in February 2022: Ukrainian authorities said they shot down 74 of 75 drones headed for the capital.

– Read also: Meanwhile, the Ukrainian counteroffensive