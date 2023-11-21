I have traveled to the Merzouga desert in Morocco with the Astara Team, a Dakar competition team, whose car, the Astara 02 Concept, is the one that pollutes the least in the entire competition.

I have always been a fan of motorsport competitions and the Dakar is one of those that has always fascinated me the most. The Astara team has invited us to get to know their team, their drivers, their car and the fuel they use.

Because in the Dakar there is room to do things differently. On this occasion, betting on e-fuel and the reduction of CO2 emissions. Here I tell you what this journey has been like and how these synthetic fuels are trying to make a name for themselves in the toughest race in the world.

Looking for the best result in the competition





The Astara Team is going to compete in the Dakar 2024 with two vehicles driven by Laia Sanz and Patricia Pita, accompanied by Mauricio Gerona and Paolo Boggio. A team that has a lot of experience in the world of offroad.

The tandem of this Astara Team is completed thanks to Astara 02 Conceptthe new generation vehicle that will accompany these pilots from January 5 to 19, 2024 in the Dakar, in Saudi Arabia.

The main difference of this car is its low level of emissions. This is achieved thanks to the e-fuel, or synthetic fuel, that they use to make it work. This is a liquid fuel that is obtained, according to the company, from renewable sources, and the team’s idea is to achieve the best possible result but, at the same time, having the least impact on the environment.





“It is an honor to compete for the second year with the Astara team. The evolution of the vehicle is an important step forward. It is 100% emissions neutral, lighter and has better performance. With effort and perseverance we will achieve what we have set out to do,” explains Laia Sanz, historic pilot, eleven-time champion of the women’s category in the Dakar on motorcycles and participant for the third time in the Dakar T1.2 Ultimate.

These synthetic fuels are an alternative to fossil fuels to run in traditional combustion engines. This e-fuel is a neutral fuel in CO2 emissions, because the vast majority of emissions from its use in the race have already been previously captured in their production phase.





Part of the process of obtaining this fuel is achieved through the use of water and CO2, thanks to the electrolysis process. First, the water is heated to 800º to separate the oxygen from the hydrogen in a small reactor, which remains inside, while the oxygen is released into the atmosphere.

With the molecules already separated, the CO2 is incorporated into the hydrogen, and the mixture is brought to the necessary temperature and pressure to create the synthetic fuel, which is finally refined so that it can be used in diesel engines and can be marketed.

Synthetic fuel in the competitive world

This synthetic fuel allowed the Astara Team in the 2023 Dakar, not emit into the atmosphere about 14 Tons of CO2which, according to the team itself, is the equivalent of the emission produced by 7 passenger vehicles during an entire year of use.

The data provided by the team indicates that in its previous participation the total emissions were 82 tons of CO2, which represents only 9% of the emissions compared to a 90-minute soccer match, which approximately amounts to 870 tons.

The Astara Team is going to carry out a data analysis of their live broadcasts during the Dakar. According to the company, they are pioneers in measuring this data and publishing it through the GHG Protocol PAS 2060 Net Zero Cloud, and it should be possible to verify it during the Dakar stages.

Does this mean that the team does not contaminate absolutely anything during its participation in the Dakar? No, but yes is compensated in the future. As some Astara Team spokespersons told us, in order to achieve CO2 emissions neutrality, the team is committed to analyzing all its emissions data, certifying it, auditing it and compensating it in the future through different bonuses.

Surely some of you are thinking that synthetic fuel cannot reach the performance that traditional fuel offers. But according to the Astara Team, the e-fuel has a high energy density that guarantees the team sufficient autonomy to carry out the stages of the Dakar without stops, and with sufficient features to compete with the rest of the teams.





In fact, again according to team data, One liter of e-fuel provides approximately 9.6Kwh of energy. To complete a stage of the Dakar, one of these cars needs approximately 3,648KWh of energy, which is equivalent to about 380 liters of e-Fuel.

A difficult path to follow

The world of motorsport seems to be looking to be more sustainable in the future. For example, Formula 1 has the Net Zero Carbon commitment by 2030, taking certain measures, such as the use of other types of fuels, reducing the use of single-use plastics, and reviewing travel logistics. And the same happens with the Dakar, whose objective, in theory, is to host only vehicles powered by low-emission energy in 2030.

Different alternatives are currently being considered. Electrification, hybrid solutions or the use of other types of fuels are some of them. The idea of ​​synthetic fuels is promising, and the intention to make them CO2 neutral is appreciated. But let’s stay with this fact. They are CO2 neutral, but that does not mean that they do not have other types of emissions.





According to Transport & Environment, synthetic fuels and fossil fuels do not have many differences between them if we look at their Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions. They claim that a gasoline vehicle emits 24 mg/km of this type of particles and that a synthetic fuel vehicle emits between 22 and 23 mg/km.

There is no doubt that competition teams in the motor world have a challenge ahead of them to make their competitive development much more sustainable in the coming years. The question now is whether we will ensure that sustainability arrives and is established in the cars that we will use in the coming years… Will synthetic fuel be the solution? Well, as it is stated today, it seems very unlikely.

The European Union wants to reduce CO2 emissions at all costs, as well as NOx and other fine particles such as brake disc chips. As we have seen before, the advantage of synthetic fuel is that It is neutral in CO2, but not in the emission of other particlesso the solution is not perfect.

Furthermore, another of the problems facing the world of synthetic fuel is its price. Producing this type of energy is, today, a economic challengewhich raises its price between three and four euros per liter.

The future remains uncertain, and we still do not have a clear indication of the best path to finding pure sustainability. Be that as it may, we will be attentive to the progress of the Astara Team in the Dakar, but for me, the fact that it is the team that can pollute the least in this competition is already a small victory for our future.





