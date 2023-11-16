Even before Poor Creatures debuts in movie theaters across Spain, SkyShowtime will start Emma Stone’s new series, curse included.

2024 looks promising for Emma Stone: the actress releases Poor Creatures at the end of this year, where she reunites with Yorgos Lanthimos after The Favorite, but it will not arrive in Spain at the end of January. At SkyShowtime they know that the wait is killing us, so they will bring Stone a little earlier in her own series: The Curse.

Created by Nathan Fielder y Benny Safdiewho also star in the series alongside Emma Stone, The Curse follows a visionary couple hoping to change things in the small New Mexico town of Española.

There, Whitney and Asher Siegel hope to create a better world through environmentally friendly homes, which catches the attention of an eccentric reality show producer who will follow them after seeing the potential of the story.

Of course, Whitney and Asher will soon realize that their dreams have come across a most… peculiar city, where they will encounter all kinds of ethical ambiguities while trying to stay united in the face of adversity.

First big series of the year for SkyShowtime

As we say, SkyShowtime is ahead of Poor Creatures to bring us Emma Stone very soon in 2024. It will be the Friday, January 5Three Kings Eve, when the first five episodes of the series are available in the platform’s catalog.

However, far from adopting the same format of weekly episodes of other series such as Poker Face or Special Operations: Lioness, SkyShowtime has divided The Curse into two parts.

The second batch of five episodes of the series will arrive on the platform in the middle of the month of February, Friday the 16th.

Joining Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie in the cast of The Curse, we find Corbin Bernsen, Barkhad Abdi, Constance Shulman, Hans Christopher, Jerry G. Angelo, Alex Pontius and Michelle Campbell.

SkyShowtime continues to increase its catalog of original content, and it will not take long to do so as soon as 2024 starts with this new series that will take advantage of Emma Stone’s good moment with her new film.