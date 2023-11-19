A few months ago, while writing a report on the history of the color red, I discovered something curious. During the 19th century, the great Canarian industry had been cochineal. Yes, the insect: the famous Dactylopius coccus, the one that revolved around the textile world (and a not insignificant part of the Empire’s economy) for centuries.

Introduced during the first third of the 19th century, Canarian prickly pears quickly supplied the powerful textile industries of the United Kingdom, France and the rest of Europe. Then, with the advent of synthetic dye, everything fell apart. It was then when tomatoes and bananas began to gain ground.

I remembered all this when reading a reflection by Pedro Luis Pérez de Paz about the problems that the Canarian banana now has. Because the professor of botany at the University of La Laguna is right, it is curious how the cycle of Canarian crops is a story of eternal return.

“Arrival, takeoff, success, crisis and failure.” That is the cycle, according to Pérez de Paz. It happened with the vineyard, the sugar cane, the cochineal, the tobacco, the potato, the tomato, the tropical pineapple and the avocado.

“In some cases, the collapse is total (cane, cochineal, tobacco),” said the researcher. “In others, [el colapso es] partial and remain as residuals (tomato, potato)”; in a few, they fluctuate “alternating periods of crisis and resurgence, depending on cycles, like the vine, etc.”

A destination… for banana trees? That is the big question that arises when seeing the large surpluses of bananas that pile up in landfills. Something that is not new, of course. In reality, this is a persistent reality since Spain entered the European Union, but when we talk about the Canarian banana sector, it becomes much more important.

At the end of the day, to the geopolitical game of the international market, we add the increase in costs (“the cost of labor, fertilizers and water”), bad climate news and a host of very important problems in management and marketing of the product.

That is to say, to an increasingly fierce international competition, we must add the internal problems of a sector that was once an international reference (with the creation of the Tenerife unions more than 100 years ago), but which today is on the wrong foot. .

All the problems of agriculture, but much less control. A few months ago we talked about how the greatest agricultural challenge of the century was ensuring water for olive trees. The problem is very similar, but the Canary Islands have a big extra problem.

Because if with the olive grove it was an almost impossible task, the oil industry has a great asset: there is very little competition. That doesn’t happen with bananas: with bananas, the competition is enormous. For many reasons; but, especially, because it is a product that, no matter how much it may vary from one place to another, is essentially the same (cavendish) no matter where it is grown.

Therefore, the question is clear. What will become of the banana? That is, what will become of the Canary Islands? At the end of the day, we must not forget that (along with tourism) it is one of the most important and defining industrial policies of the archipelago. It is a key moment to reinvent yourself, but for that you have to want to do it. And it is not clear that the living forces of the Canary Islands want to do it.

