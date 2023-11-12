Another heavy snowfall and another strong wind at high altitude: the cancellation of today’s Downhill has been decided. Next weekend on Gran Becca it’s the women’s turn: but will there be skiing?

The snow that fell during the night and the strong wind at high altitude forced the organizers to also cancel the second men’s downhill World Cup in Zermatt/Cervinia. For the second consecutive year the jet men will not be racing on the Gran Becca track at the foot of the Matterhorn, a track on which, between bad weather and construction difficulties, a small curse seems to have loomed for years.

Now the hope of holding the first cross-border race between two different nations – in this case Switzerland and Italy – in the history of the Alpine Skiing World Cup is pinned on next weekend when two women’s downhill runs are scheduled. The International Ski Federation (Fis) will decide in the coming weeks on possible dates and locations for the two rescheduled men’s events.

November 12 – 7.45am

