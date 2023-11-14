Today the candidates for the game of the year 2023 (GOTY 2023) were announced at The Game Awards, the most important awards ceremony in the industry. It was expected that an Xbox exclusive would finally be among the games contending for GOTY, but for the 10th year in a row, the showcase reserved for the award will remain closed.

The Game Awards 2023 will be held in December and it will be then that we will find out which game will take home the award for game of the year 2023. However, no Xbox game is in contention in this category, so it is a year more for the Xbox curse.

Xbox has never won a GOTY at The Game Awards

Xbox is the only one of the 3 major console manufacturing companies that has not won the Game of the Year award in the almost 10 years of The Game Awards. Nintendo has won 1 time (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) and PlayStation remains the top winner with 2 statuettes (God of War, The Last of Us: Part II).

The first edition of The Game Awards was held in 2014, which means that next December will be the 10th edition; That is to say, Microsoft has had 10 opportunities to win the game of the year award or even appear among the nominees in that category, but it has never done so.

The only chance for an Xbox game to win the game of the year award was DOOM Eternal at The Game Awards 2020. When The Game Awards 2020 was held, ZeniMax (Bethesda) was already part of Microsoft, although it must be made clear that the title It was multiplatform, so even if it had won and one of its studios had the statuette, it would not technically have been considered exclusive to Xbox. At that ceremony, the PlayStation exclusive The Last of Us: Part II emerged as the winner.

Something similar happened with The Outer Worlds at The Game Awards 2019 (beaten by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice). Overwatch, on the other hand, won game of the year in 2016, but obviously Blizzard Entertainment wasn’t owned by Microsoft yet.

Xbox exclusives have never won the GOTY at the most important video game ceremonies

Xbox also did not win a GOTY in the predecessor of The Game Awards

It’s important to remember that before The Game Awards, the awards event was called the Spike Video Game Awards, produced by Geoff Keighley and Spike. The event ran from 2003 until 2013 when it lost support from Spike and Keighley announced that The Game Awards would take its place.

Well, even during this era (11 editions) Xbox never won the GOTY. He was only nominated for his exclusives Halo: Reach (2010), Gears of War 2 (2008), (i) Halo 3 and Mass Effect (2007), Gears of War (2006) and Halo 2 (2004).

Will Xbox ever win a GOTY?

We must say that Starfield was shaping up to be in contention for GOTY 2023, but certainly the competition was one of the most complicated in recent years, thanks to the fact that there have been great launches in recent months.

However, the outlook looks promising for Microsoft and Xbox, since now more than ever, thanks to the various companies it has bought in recent years, it has a lot of opportunities for one of its exclusive games to win the game of the year award or for at least they appear as nominees.

The most prominent candidate to win the coveted award is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, the sequel to the multi-award-winning Hellblade.

