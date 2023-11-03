Thieves are the order of the day in any city in the world, and they are looking for the right moment to steal your car. Spain is no exception, according to the National Police, in 2022 some 31,000 vehicles were stolen, an alarming number.

It is for this reason that line parking rather than bank parking is highly recommended.

The reason is that online your car is much more exposed to the view of passers-by, which makes it more difficult for lovers of other people’s things to act without being detected.

On the other hand, when you park in a parking lot, the vehicle is partially hidden among other cars, providing a more discreet place for criminals to pick locks or break window glass.

How to park online safely?

According to Autobild.es, in addition to parking online, there are other tips you can follow to prevent your car from being stolen.

Police encourage drivers to park as close to the curb as possible. This will make it difficult for thieves to access the car from the rear.

In addition, it is vital to leave enough space between your vehicle and the car in front, which will allow passers-by to see what is happening in your car.

If possible, park in a place with good lighting, this will deter criminals as they can be seen more easily.

Through TikTok, the National Police has shared its recommendations to prevent your car from being stolen.

Among the tips that you should strongly follow is to make sure again and again that the car doors are closed correctly.

It is also not feasible for you to leave valuables on display, such as bags, cell phones, laptops and even clothes, as this can attract lovers of other people’s things even more.

Consider installing an anti-theft system, such as a GPS locator, as much as possible. This will help so that, if your car is stolen, you can know where it is at all times and report it to the police.

If you have to leave your car parked for a long time, consider taking it to a secure parking lot, it is the best way to keep it safe at all times.

By taking these steps, you can help protect your car from thieves and prevent it from being stolen.