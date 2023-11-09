Tutankhamun’s tomb is, without a doubt, the most famous in Egypt, and yet, it is not even remotely the most spectacular. Messy, crowded, small… What made this place so acclaimed? What made the child pharaoh the icon he is today?

Tutankhamun is a symbol of ancient Egypt. He monopolized the first sensational covers, suffered the first fake news, created some of the first urban legends and his death has been a source of speculation time and time again.

Skulls have been used to recreate his portrait, it has inspired Hollywood sagas and it is the most visited tomb in Egypt. Without a doubt, only Cleopatra competes with him as a celebrity of ancient Egypt. Why this fame of Tutankhamun? It’s all due to a setback.

The Mona Lisa and Tutankhamun effect

As National Geographic points out, the Gioconda effect – a place crowded with tourists – is palpable when entering the Valley of the Kings. This tomb is sometimes even more sought after than the Pyramids or the Sphinx of Giza.

The Mona Lisa, a small work of art, was actually the cover, something like Leonardo da Vinci’s current drawing portfolio, until it was the first crime against property in 1911. Yes, it was stolen, and the cover in all the newspapers for a long time.

The most recognized pharaoh in Egypt resembles the mythical painting in this sense: it was the press who put Tutankhamun on the map. The articles followed his story, and made up quite a few things about it non-stop.

Tutankhamun, too, is the only preserved royal mummy completely intact in history. Without a doubt that and its great trousseau have been key to its popularity, in addition to the time in which it was found.

The Curse of Tutankhamun’s Mummy

The death of the sponsor of the excavation, and others around him, added to a quote from Arthur Conan Doyleauthor of Sherlock Holmes, laid the foundations for the culture of the “curse of the mummy” that would make Tutankhamun even more famous, but this is not the true root of the issue.

Yes, up to 20 related to the excavation died in strange circumstances. There were suicides, murders and accidents and phrases were invented that prohibited entry into the tomb itself. The newspapers sold themselves, but none of this would have happened if it weren’t for one detail.

Tutankhamun’s tomb is small and crowded

What saved the mummy was, precisely, bad luck. Tutankhamun died young—some speculate from malaria, others from a drunken accident in his car—and the truth is that there was no tomb prepared for the young pharaoh.

The location of the tomb is not usual in a temple of these characteristics, although the hieroglyphs say nothing about it. The trousseau is piled up, the space is small, it is on a very low level and that saved it from looting.

While thieves entered the tombs of other pharaohs again and again, heTutankhamun’s tomb was hidden: it was increasingly buried in rubble. That was the secret: sometimes the smallest and most secluded room can be the best.