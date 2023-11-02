The death of Matthew Perry has left everyone shocked and not a few fans have noticed that there was an episode in Friends that “predicted” that he would be the first of the protagonists to die.

It is still difficult to assimilate that Matthew Perry, a beloved actor who has left his mark with his role as Chandler in the iconic film, is no longer with us. serie Friends television.

These days fans have dedicated themselves to reviewing the series and remembering Perry’s best moments, and not a few have noticed a curious coincidence in which “predicts” that the actor was going to be the first of the group to die.

The Friends episode that “predicted” Chandler would be the first to die

The tragic “prophecy” takes place in episode 8 of season 9, titled The One About Rachel’s Other Sister, one of the best Thanksgiving episodes in which the appearance of Christina Applegate as a guest star stands out.

In the episode we see how a heated argument arises between Amy and Rachel knowing that they would not leave little Emma in case she and Ross died, since they already had in mind Monica y Chandler.

However, Chandler also becomes angry with them when he discovers that if Monica dies, Emma would be in the care of Monica’s parents. Ross and Monica.

Little by little things get more tense until Rachel and Jill start fighting and, due to the struggle, Rachel accidentally breaks one of Monica’s valuable dishes, leaving Monica completely shocked.

After this, Chandler gets angry and scolds Rachel and Jill for their behavior and makes them apologize to Monica for breaking her favorite plate. Seeing that he is capable of behaving in extreme situations, Ross tells Chandler that he can stay with Emma in case both he, Rachel and Monica die.

At the end of the episode, a very self-confident Chandler prepares to change Emma’s diaper but, when he picks up the bag, he accidentally knocks over all of Monica’s dishes. That’s when he blurts out: “Who would have thought? I’ll be the first to die.”. A very good joke that now, unfortunately, we see with different eyes.

Had you noticed this curious (and unfortunate) coincidence about the death of Matthew Perry in Friends? What do you consider to have been the actor’s best moments in the series? Tell us in our comments section.