The mechanics with which Nintendo and Zelda Ocarina of Time revolutionized 3D video games were born thanks to an excursion to a park.

This November 21st, 25 years from the original release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The Nintendo 64 title was Link’s first 3D adventure (or almost) and introduced a series of elements that not only marked The Legend of Zelda franchise forever, but also taught the video game industry some essential foundations for the games. 3D games. In fact, the Z-Targeting de Zelda Ocarina of Time It is considered today not only its most revolutionary mechanics, but one before and one after for video games. And where does it come from?

Ocarina of Time was certainly not the first game to introduce a system that allowed the player to lock onto a target and see their controls altered based on it. However, it was the first to standardize and refine it, to the point of completely defining the gaming experience. Nintendo changed everything with a gesture as simple as hold (or press) the Z trigger on the N64 controllerand the funniest thing is that this idea from the development team led by Shigeru Miyamoto came from An amusement park.

In an old Iwata Question dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D for Nintendo 3DS, Toru Osawathe game’s script director, revealed how they asked for a Toei Kyoto Studio Park Theme Park Tour to get inspired. Link’s 3D adventure was going to include Chanbara-style combat, and Osawa, Yoshiaki Koizumi (3D systems director) and Jin Ikeda (character designer), they found what they wanted:

We got so hot while walking through the park that we ended up going into a theater to cool off. There was a ninja show. A group of ninjas were surrounding a samurai and one of them was attacking him with a kusarigama (a sickle with a chain). The samurai grabbed it with his left arm, the chain tightened and the ninja began to move around the samurai. Toru Osawa, director de guion de The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The solution to crowd combat in Zelda Ocarina of Time: a ninja show

Although one would hope that the situation with a chain and an enemy would serve to inspire Link’s hookit was actually that movement around that made them think about the Z-Target. Or at least that’s Osawa’s version, because Koizumi (one of the creators of Nintendo Switch) has a slightly different memory:

What caught my attention at the amusement park was sword fighting. They had shows where the hero defeated many villains. Seeing them I thought: “Mmmm, that’s strange.” Because it was impossible for a single person to face 20 opponents and emerge victorious. That’s why I thought there had to be some trick, so I looked very carefully and saw that it was very simple. It is a sword fight so there is a script, everything is prepared: the enemies do not attack at the same time. Attack one first while the others wait. When the first attacker falls, the next one takes a step forward, and then another, and another. The theme park show gave me a clue about how to solve that problem. By locking on the target with the Z button, you mark a specific opponent as a target and make the others wait. Yoshiaki Koizumi, director of 3D systems for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

With these ideas, the development team got to work to finish developing something that was already born during Super Mario 64. They wanted to find a way to directly combat the enemies in front of themfocusing the camera and the player on them, but also establishing a system that would make things easier when fighting several rivals at the same time.

The solution came thanks to the visit to this japanese theme park. If it hadn’t been for her, as they themselves admit, they would never have figured out how to do the Z-Targeting of Zelda Ocarina of Time. They would never have known how to develop a mechanic that would end up defining one of the best nintendo 64 games y revolutionizing 3D video games. Is that why they ended designing Sheik as a ninja?

Fuente