There is a war unleashed between two of the most popular brands on the market for cases and skins for portable devices. Dbrand has reported Casetify for plagiarism, and the evidence seems irrefutable, thanks to the easter eggs or easter eggs.

Everything has already been invented in the case market. There’s not much else to scratch with clear or kitten cases, and now it’s even possible to create your own custom cases.

But, in 2019, Dbrand had an original idea: sell cases and vinyls that show the internal parts of the devices, in their Teardown line. It has also recently launched covers and skins with x-ray images.

Dbrand sues Casetify for plagiarizing his Teardown covers

It is covers o skins They are placed in the device, and produce the illusion that you are seeing inside, or that you have X-ray vision.

They are available for some very popular models of mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and even portable consoles:

dbrand

Dbrand’s proposal has been a great success, so, as usually happens in these cases, other brands copied his idea.

nothing can do Dbrand if they use their own designs, but it turns out that They have found evidence that Casetify is supposedly plagiarizing up to 127 of their covers and vinyland I include the iFixit teardowns.

How can you prove that a design is plagiarism if both are a photo of a device? Well, thanks to the Easter eggs: jokes and secrets hidden in the designs.

It turns out that Dbrand designs include easter eggsor little inside jokes of yours, like the word R08O7 (robot) on some chips, or the inside joke “glass is glass and glass breaks.” They also indicate that the battery has a capacity of 11.11 Wh, the founding date of dbrand. All of these Easter eggs appear in Casetify designs:

The evidence is so clear that Dbrand has skipped the step of asking Casetify to remove its cases, and has sued it, asking for eight-figure compensation. Casetify has quickly removed all the cases for sale as soon as it received the complaint.

As The Verge explains, creating one of these designs is complicated and laborious. Dbrand collaborates with YouTuber Zack “JerryRigEverything” Nelson, who specializes in creating transparent mobile mods, to show the inside of it.

You have to disassemble each device, and scan each component with an industrial-grade machine. Afterwards, hours of photo retouching are required to eliminate cables and LEDs that get in the way.

Dbrand’s complaint to Casetify for plagiarizing its covers and vinyls that show the inside of the devices, It has very compelling evidence, thanks to an unexpected element: the Easter eggs included in the designs. A difficult case awaits Casetify’s lawyers…