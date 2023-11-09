The little son of Yûki Kaji (the Eren actor) has debuted in Attack on Titan, lending his voice in one of the bloodiest scenes in the anime.

After a long wait, last weekend we were finally able to enjoy the end of Attack on Titan, an outcome that comes no more and no less than ten years after the premiere of the anime in Japan.

With the fandom quite divided since the end of the manga was published with the outcome of the story starring Eren, Mikasa and Armin, the anime version has left a better taste in the mouths of a good part of its followers, who now feel a huge emptiness after finishing one of the best series in recent years.

Not only them, the actors who voice their characters (those known as seiyû) have also been very excited to finish playing the protagonists of Attack on Titan after spending ten years doing it.

Not long ago we could see how Yui Ishikawathe actress who voices Mikasa, burst into tears after reciting her character’s last line in the series, where she was surrounded by her colleagues Yûki Kaji (Eren’s voice) and Marina Inoue (the voice of Armin).

Attack on Titan probably has the youngest voice actor in history

This last episode of the anime continues to leave us curiosities to remember. One of them has to do, curiously, with one of the bloodiest scenes of the chapter.

Without going into too many details in case you have not yet seen the episode on Crunchyroll, the sequence shows how the citizens try by all means to save the life of a crying baby while the rumble progresses and they find themselves cornered on the edge of a cliff.

Curiously, the baby’s cry is contributed by the newborn son of Yûki Kaji and Ayana Taketatsu himself (also a voice actress who is known for playing Nino Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets), as you can see in the post above these lines.

Without being aware, Yûki Kaji’s son has taken his first steps as a voice actor in anime. As he develops the same lungs as his father (what a loud voice he uses when he plays Eren in Attack on Titan), he is sure to have a very promising career ahead of him.