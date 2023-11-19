Words can hold surprising stories. Roberto Leal is in charge of explaining some to the viewers every afternoon on Pasapalabra. Among the most beautiful is the one he told after a success by Oscar: “Let’s talk about kissing.”

The presenter has conquered the guests with the expression “kiss the ground on which one steps.” “It is believed that it has its origin in an ancient medieval tradition,” he stated, explaining it in detail.

During the week, Roberto has also clarified the proper use of “about” and the terms “ultimatum” and “manager.” Another success, in this case of Moisés, on which he has stopped is “cat” to talk about the expression “find three feet for the cat.” Discover all these curiosities in the video!