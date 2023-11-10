For decades now, Palestinian cities and refugee camps have been filled with posters, murals and billboards showing photos of dead people, along with some slogans in Arabic and images linked to Palestinian tradition, such as the al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. They are not simple funeral posters, the kind that in the West are especially noticeable in small towns. Palestinian posters, murals and billboards are not reserved for any dead person, but for those who died in violence with the Israelis. These days the posters are even more numerous than usual due to the Israeli invasion in the Gaza Strip and new violence in the West Bank.

The people depicted are defined as “martyrs”, shahid in Arabic: a word so rooted in Palestinian tradition that it is also used by institutions such as the Palestinian Authority, the parastatal entity that governs the West Bank, and the Red Crescent, the Palestinian division of Red Cross.

For Western observers, the term generates various perplexities: the word “martyr” defines a very broad category of people, which includes both civilians killed by bombings while they were at home and boys who throw stones at Israeli soldiers during demonstrations. against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, and people who carry a bomb hidden under their clothes and blow themselves up on an Israeli bus.

Some believe the absence of a precise distinction between these categories, and the overall similar way in which dead people are celebrated, is a legitimization of violence that fuels a cycle that has already been underway for decades. If a suicide bomber deserves to be remembered exactly like a child killed in his bed by an air raid, without his gesture being sanctioned in any way, others will be encouraged to make the same decision.

Other analyzes instead focus on the deeper causes that push Palestinians to uncritically celebrate all the people who died in the violence with Israel, from the socio-economic to the religious ones, to the point of considering the category of “martyrs” a relief valve in the absence of a Palestinian state with its own rites, its own traditions, and therefore also its own heroes.

The word shahid in Arabic means “witness”, exactly the same meaning that in ancient Greek the word μάρτυς, martys, which in Italian became “martyr” had. In all the main monotheistic religions there are texts that encourage suicide for religious reasons in various forms as a testimony of one’s faith. «Martyrdom is the supreme testimony given to the truth of faith; the martyr is a witness who reaches the point of death”, says for example even today the catechism of the Catholic Church, which in its functions celebrates hundreds of martyrs (in many cases who never really existed).

In the Koran there are various references to the fact that the shahids thanks to their martyrdom (istishhad) earn a “place in paradise”. In Palestinian society the concept of martyrdom was promoted above all by Hamas, a radical movement that mixes a very conservative interpretation of Islam with Palestinian nationalism and which gained great popularity in the early 1990s during the first Intifada, i.e. the first uprising mass rally of Palestinians against Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.

Kevin Toolis, a journalist who has covered Palestinian suicide bombings extensively, wrote in the Guardian years ago that the cult of the so-called martyrs “began in the Gaza Strip”, where Hamas has always been quite popular since its foundation in 1987. Within Hamas, at the beginning, the term martyrdom defined above all suicide bombers.

«Hamas militiamen cover themselves in white tunics and walk around the streets of Gaza with fake explosive vests, to demonstrate their determination to sacrifice their lives. The walls of the city host shrines to the suicide bombers and the deaths they inflicted on the Israelis, responsible for the occupation. Many of the mosques are plastered with posters of “martyrs”, and extol the goodness of suicide attacks. (…) On the sidelines of a funeral, a small kiosk sells a calendar of suicide bombers, with photos of all the people who blew themselves up along with those of the spiritual leader of Hamas, Ahmed Yassin.

The public funeral was a very important component of the treatment reserved for martyrs, in addition to the posters and placards: even in the absence of the body, families and friends paraded through the streets of the city, showing photos of the dead and chanting nationalist slogans and prayers .

During the second Intifada, between 2000 and 2005, the clashes with the Israeli army intensified to the point that many Palestinian civilians were also killed in the violence. To strengthen the collective dimension of resistance to Israel, they too were guaranteed the treatment of “martyrs”. Anthropologist Lori A. Allen, who teaches at SOAS University in London, UK, estimated that between 2000 and 2007, more than 3,800 Palestinians killed “as part of the Israeli occupation received a ‘martyr’s’ funeral.” : whether they were active in the resistance or not.”

Since then the distinction between civilians and militiamen has become increasingly blurred, and the celebration of “martyrdom” has become a collective rite with a broader meaning than the initial one. Allen writes:

«Through funerals and other social activities and commemorative images, the formation of memory saturates shared space, historical narrative and political discourse. The ritual of commemorating martyrs is performed with a performance, expressed in material culture, practice and geography. Institutions and organizations, from hospitals to football teams, are named after individual martyrs. From these continuous visual references and labels that fix the memory of the martyr in a physical form, for example in the name of buildings, more fluid forms have emerged such as the telling of stories, poems and songs”.

According to scholars Neil L. Whitehead and Nasser Abufarha, celebrating the martyrs is also a way to strengthen one’s bond with the territory one inhabits, in the absence of a real state. «The shedding of blood and flesh in the region through personal sacrifice and that of the Palestinian people creates a bond between these people and the land. The process guarantees a perception of rootedness of Palestinians in Palestine, as opposed to experiences that are denied to them, such as putting down roots, taking possession of the land and obtaining a physical connection from it. The performance of martyrdom (…) becomes an expression of the independence long sought and always denied.”

Among the people who decide to blow themselves up or in any case to be killed in clashes with the Israeli army, there are probably also social and economic reasons at play, in addition to nationalist ones and hatred for Israelis.

In a 2015 study, sociologist Bassam Yousef Ibrahim Banat examined two hundred suicide attacks carried out by Palestinians between 1993 and 2008. In 89.5 percent of cases the “martyrs” were single men under 25 years old, i.e. people born under the Israeli occupation and who probably did not have great prospects for improving their social or economic position.

The so-called martyrdom, in fact, is a way to guarantee a form of support for one’s family. Each Palestinian political faction pays a small pension to the family of each “martyr”: Fatah, the secular and moderate party that controls the Palestinian Authority, also does so. Since 2018, Israel has withheld a portion of the taxes it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority as a penalty for the practice of providing pensions to the families of so-called martyrs.

For the Palestinian factions, paying these pensions is a way like any other to gather and maintain consensus. For the person who decides to kill themselves it is a way of guaranteeing a little support for their families. For the partners or parents of the deceased, it is financial help that is difficult to refuse.

In many cases, Palestinian factions themselves offer to pay pensions to the families of people who died in clashes with the Israelis, regardless of whether they intended to carry out suicide attacks or were killed because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Last year the New York Times told the story of Muhammad Abu Naise, a 27-year-old man killed during an Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, apparently for no specific reason.

Abu Naise did not belong to any movement, but when his father arrived at the funeral home he found his son’s body wrapped in the black flag of Islamic Jihad, an armed group even more radical than Hamas. A few days after the funeral, some members of the Islamic Jihad showed up at Abu Naise’s family to ask them to display a banner that read: “The Islamic Jihad and its military wing remember the heroic martyr Muhammad Abu Naise.” The father initially refused to do so: his wife and other family members then convinced him, leveraging the fact that the pension guaranteed by the Islamic Jihad would be useful to Abu Naise’s children, who were orphaned.

The New York Times also told the story of another boy defined as a “martyr” by an armed Palestinian group, even though he was not a member: instead of the traditional aesthetic of “martyr” posters, which often include a photo of the person dead while holding weapons, the dead boy was represented in a suit and tie, in a photo probably taken during a wedding.