Although there are many animes available on Crunchyroll, there is one in particular that reaches truly unsuspected levels of addiction.

There is an anime on Crunchyroll that has everyone obsessed. The Japanese animation platform is stirring the hearts of anime lovers with its latest addition. That novelty is Tenpuru. This anime, based on the successful manga by Kimitake Yoshioka, has quickly become a runaway success since its premiere on July 9, 2023. It has captivated audiences with its intriguing story and heartwarming characters. One of those animes that you won’t be able to stop playing.

The story of Tempuru en Crunchyroll follows the life of the Akagami family, marked by rumors and prejudices due to their supposed attraction to women. Akemitsu Akagami, the protagonist, tries to break this stigma by keeping his distance from women. However, his chance encounter with Yuzuki Aoba triggers a radical change in her life and his desires. Determined to put his past behind him, Akemitsu enters Mikazuki-ji Temple to find redemption. However, he only encounters the return of Yuzuki Aoba on his path to enlightenment.

What you can expect from ‘Tenpuru’ streaming

He anime de Tempuru en Crunchyroll, produced by Gekkō and directed by Kazuomi Koga, has been praised for its compelling narrative and deeply developed characters. The scripts supervised by Yōhei Kashii and the impressive character designs by Masato Katsumata add layers of depth to this story. While the music composed by Shuntaro Innami perfectly complements each sequence.

One of the most highlighted aspects by Crunchyroll subscribers It is its magnificent soundtrack. The opening theme, “Bonnō Paradise,” performed by Aimi, and the ending theme, “Oidemase! Mikadzuki Tera,” played by Aimi, Yū Serizawa, Nanami Yamashita, Madoka Asahina and Sumire Uesaka, have received praise from viewers and critics alike.

The Serie, licensed by Crunchyroll outside of Asia, has generated an impressive wave of fans eager for each new episode. Its ability to capture the audience from the first moment with a captivating and exciting narrative has led Tenpuru to be the subject of conversation on forums, social networks and communities of anime fans around the world.