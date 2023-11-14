Crunchyroll has many animes in its catalog. However, there is one in particular that has generated a great addiction among subscribers.

There is an anime on Crunchyroll that has everyone hooked. Within the monumental anime industry, with huge amounts of series that premiere throughout a single year, a title has emerged that has managed to captivate the audience. That title is Dead Mount Death Play. The animated series, based on the Japanese manga by acclaimed author Ryohgo Narita and illustrated by Shinta Fujimoto, has generated a fever of enthusiasm among subscribers of the anime streaming platform par excellence. A platform that increasingly has better and higher quality material. And it doesn’t seem willing to stop.

The plot of Dead Mount Death Play en Crunchyroll immerses us in a world where a powerful necromancer, known as Corpse God, fights an intense battle against a human hero. However, he ends up defeated. In a last effort, before disappearing, he casts a spell that transfers his soul to our world. For this reason, he occupies the body of Polka Shinomiya, a recently murdered Japanese teenager. This intriguing premise sets the tone for a story filled with mystery, magic, and captivating characters. A story that has worked like a charm.

The success of ‘Dead Mount Death Play’ in streaming

The animated adaptation of Dead Mount Death Play has been produced by Geek Toys and directed by Manabu Ono, with a talented creative team that includes Hisashi Abe in the character design and the participation of the musical group FMF for the musical composition. The Crunchyroll series premiered on April 11, 2023, dividing its broadcast into two courses. The first course captivated the audience upon its premiere, while the second course continued to hold fans’ interest.

Geek Toys

Crunchyroll, the leading streaming platform for anime content, secured the distribution rights to Dead Mount Death Play outside of Asia, establishing itself as the official home for international fans. This partnership has allowed the anime to reach a global audience. And it has managed to generate enthusiastic reactions and positive comments on social networks.