Crunchyroll is the anime streaming platform par excellence. And now it has a series in its catalog that makes everyone fall in love and go crazy.

There is a Crunchyroll anime that has everyone amazed. Mahō Tsukai no Yome, also known as The Ancient Magus Bride, has captivated anime fans around the world. This series, based on the manga of the same name created by Kore Yamazaki, has earned praise for its captivating narrative, endearing characters, and unique visual aesthetic. Of course, it is one of those series to take into account.

Originally published in Comic Blade magazine between November 2013 and September 2014, The Crunchyroll series moved to Mag Garden’s Monthly Comic Garden magazine in September 2014.. The anime adaptation, produced by Wit Studio, began airing on October 8, 2017. And since then it has kept the audience in suspense with its intriguing story.

What can you expect from ‘The Ancient Magus Bride’

The Ancient Magus Bride en Crunchyroll follows the story of Chise Hatori. She is a 15-year-old orphan who has experienced rejection and loneliness due to her unconscious ability to see supernatural creatures. After falling to the brink of suicide, Chise encounters a mysterious merchant who offers her the chance to sell herself as a slave to someone who appreciates her. At an auction, she meets the ancient wizard Elias Ainsworth, who purchases her and makes her his apprentice with the promise of marrying her in the future.

He anime de Crunchyroll, directed by Norihiro Naganuma and written by Kore Yamazaki with scripts by Aya Takaha, is admired for its unique focus on fantasy and character development. Wit Studio handled the animation, while Production IG was in charge of planning and production. The character design is the work of Hirotaka Katō. And Bamboo did the background art. The music, composed by Junichi Matsumoto and produced by Flying Dog, has contributed significantly to the series’ unique atmosphere. You have it available on the anime streaming platform par excellence.