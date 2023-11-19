The Netflix series has donated part of its props and costumes to finance a scholarship at a prestigious film school.

If you are a fan of the Netflix series that reviews the history of British royalty during the last century You will like to know that you will not only be able to enjoy The Crown on the streaming platformbut you will also have the possibility of getting some of the props or costumes that have been seen in the six seasons.

Well, as Deadline has reported, the series has teamed up with the Bonham auction house to put up for sale more than 450 objects used in The Crown , in order to raise enough money to provide scholarships to students at the National Film and Television School (NTFS) for the next 20 years.

The auction is scheduled for February 7, 2024, when 150 objects will be put up for sale, while On the 8th of the same month another online sale will begin with another 300 objects from The Crown. With all this, it is estimated to raise at least one million pounds, or in other words, more than 1.14 million euros.

Among the objects to be auctioned are the “revenge dress” Lady Di What Elizabeth Debicki wore in season 5 from The Crown, which is priced at £12,000, as well as a reproduction of the Queen’s golden carriage which will go on sale for £50,000. The auction will also include items with prices for everyone, such as porcelain Corgis for £200.

Lady Di’s “ghost” in season 6 of The Crown

Precisely the series premiered the first part of its sixth season on November 16 on Netflix. A new batch of chapters that did not come without controversy due to the supposed appearance of a “ghost” Diana of Wales during the events that are narrated after the accident that ended Lady Di’s life.

“I never imagined him as Diana’s ‘ghost’ in the traditional sense. If not, she continued to dwell in the minds of those she left behind. Diana was unique and I guess that’s what inspired me to find a unique way to represent her. She deserved special treatment narratively speaking,” explained the creator of The Crown.

