The Spider-Man video games have been a success and Wolverine is on track to repeat it. But will there be a crossover and a shared universe?

They have talked about the possible crossover between the Spider-Man and Wolverine video games. In the exciting world of superhero video games, fans are speculating about the possibility of an epic crossover between the Marvel franchises. The spark for this speculation comes from recent comments from Bryan Intihar, developer of the second spider installment at Insomniac Games.

During an interview, Bryan Intihar addressed the idea of ​​uniting the Spider-Man universe with the upcoming Wolverine game currently in development. “Let’s let the Logan team work,” said Bryan Intihar. “If something has to happen in the future, great. But now let’s give them a clear path to making the best Adamantium Claws mutant game possible.”

It is not confirmed, but the crossover has the door more than open

These words have generated a stir among fans of superhero video games, fueling the hope of seeing two of Marvel’s most iconic characters interact in the same virtual universe. Although Bryan Intihar did not confirm a crossover between Spider-Man and Wolverine Definitely, the mention of the possibility has left fans anxious about what the future may hold.

The Spider-Man franchise has already made its mark on the gaming world with Insomniac Games’ previous hits, such as the 2018 video game and the Miles Morales (2020) title. These video games were not only critically acclaimed, but also captivated players with immersive narrative, exciting gameplay, and impressive performances of the different Spider-Man of the Marvel Universe. And now it’s Wolverine’s turn. We’ll see what they are capable of doing. But, of course, it seems that we are in front of another incredible superhero title.

