It seems that there is news regarding new Pokémon brands. In this case, the information comes from the registration of new trademarks.

In the post you have below, we can know that Game Freak has registered a new trademark on his own. The fact that it has not been registered with Nintendo and Creatures has led us to think that it might not be related to Pokémon but to its new Project Gear.

Game Freak has registered this trademark in Japan for video game categories: パンドランド, which would translate as Pandorand. Will have to stay tuned for more details.

