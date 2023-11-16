Citadelum is the new game from Abylight, the creators of One Military Camp: a management simulator now set in Classical Rome and with military touches.

Abylight Barcelonathe award-winning studio behind One Military Camp, has presented his next project, which will be released in 2024: Citadelum. If One Military Camp gave a twist to construction and management simulators in a military camp, Citadelum takes the genre the old way Roma.

Inspired by classic works such as Virgil’s Aeneid and Ovid’s Metamorphoses, Citadelum sets us up to build the best possible Roman settlement on the peninsula.

We start from the basic resources, crops that will feed the Roman citizens, and that will allow it to grow in size until it becomes a center of power. That means expanding: sending your legionnaires to liberate besieged towns.

Once the territory has been pacified, you can establish trade routesimport exotic materials and scale your economy until you build temples like the Pantheon and make offerings to the gods, who will give you gifts… or punish you with divine fury.

Citadelum, the Roman Empire with the humor of Abylight

Citadelum It is not a Civilization: the game will have the same type of gameplay as One Military Camp but adapted to its classic setting. And also his sense of humor, something inspired by classics of the genre like Theme Park o Theme Hospital.

What it will be is Abylight Barcelona’s most graphically advanced game, with detailed graphics and animations, the possibility of getting closer to see the interiors… or zooming out to see the world map with the gods watching over them above.

Citadelum is planned for release in 2024 on PC and Steam Deck, with other console versions to be announced later.

Citadelum It is the work of Abylight Barcelona, a studio with experienced developers from the 8-bit times and passionate young people, and published by Abylight Studios, who released other games such as Maldita Castilla or Super Hydorah. We can’t wait to know more about this simulator in the Roman Empire!

