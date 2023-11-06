Diablo 4’s core developers continue to joke with player theories that there is a secret cow level in the game. Now, these have hinted that we could be right.

Diablo 4 It arrived on consoles and PC a few months ago and since then we have had all kinds of news. Season 2, without going any further, has allowed access to a lot of new content, but there is something that still does not appear.

We are referring to the secret level of the cows, a well-known easter egg among fans of the saga. Blizzard, since it has appeared in installments such as Diablo II or Diablo III. However, in Diablo 4 it does not appearalthough there are indications that it may exist.

Unfortunately, Blizzard continues to maintain the secrecy around this mysterious easter egg. Every time you ask its developers, they joke and play dumb, pointing out that they don’t know what the fans are referring to with all those theories.

Luckily, in an interview with IGN, the development team has hinted that recent discoveries that seem to refer to this secret may be further in the direction of what it seems. The secret level of cows could come to exist inside Diablo 4.

The production director, Tiffany Wat, and the game’s associate director, Joe Piepiora, hinted that we must continue delving deeper into the topic, despite the fact that they continued to “make fun” of the players who do not stop collecting clues:

“Did you say cow level?” Piepiora pointed out as a joke. “It sounds incredibly ridiculous,” Wat continued. “I mean, I think I’ve heard that a lot of players have been killing cows.”

“Only poor innocent cows in Diablo’s world?” answered Piepiora. “Poor, innocent cows in Sanctuary,” Wat said. “I mean, Sanctuary is not a good place to be, even as a cow. However, I will say that if people have collected some item in their anti cow campaign…cow slaughter campaign…they should wait“…

This refers to some objects that are obtained in the game and that, according to a fan theory, are the key to that secret level… The hope of finding this Easter egg has been renewed after these words.

