A recent report has ended up clearing up the doubts of the players. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has been developed as an expansion, according to several sources, and has had a troubled development. Now, Sledgehammer Games has responded.

The launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It comes accompanied by controversy. Bloomberg has reported on the development of this new installment, where employees have spent nights and weekends working to finish it in less than 18 months.

The criticisms towards Activision y Sledgehammer Games It has started to rain and the development studio itself has defended itself against accusations that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is a covert DLC, something that various sources have also pointed out.

The studio in charge of this third installment of the reboot of the saga has spoken out in an extensive statement in which it defends that the team is very proud to have worked on this direct sequel to MW2“the first of the saga.”

The message from the creators of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

“We are incredibly proud of Modern Warfare III, both the full game experience at launch and the next year of content we have planned for the community,” said Aaron Halon, studio director at Sledgehammer Games.

On behalf of the extremely talented team at Sledgehammer Games and our partner studios with whom we have collaborated on development, it has been a labor of love to lead the first consecutive Call of Duty sequel. We can’t wait to see our community’s reaction to everything the game has to offer, campaign, multiplayer, and zombies.

Since the beginning of development, we have all been focused on creating the next innovative Call of Duty game. Long before we finished our previous game, we heard loud and clear from fans about the desire to stay and play together longer within the same series.

And that is what we have delivered: the first real sequel in the history of the franchise. It’s also why we added features like Carry Forward for the first time to honor the investment our players have made in the Modern Warfare series.

We are proud to be the team leading the way in Modern Warfare III. We have worked hard to realize this vision that has been years in the making. Anything said to the contrary is simply not true – this is our game and we can’t wait to play it online with all of you.

After a failed campaign, the game relies on a multiplayer that has left good feelings and an open-world zombies mode that promises to bring freshness to the formula. You can always take a look at the 10 best maps from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2009) that return to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 in all their glory.