Focus Entertainment’s recent collaboration report mentions a new project in development, together with Asobo Studio, creators of A Plague Tale and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Incredible as it may seem, it has already been a year since the launch of A Plague Tale: Requiem, one of the best games of 2022, which competed for the GOTY award that Elden Ring would finally win. Is there a chance of seeing a third installment?

Frankly, it’s not easy. Not because of sales or success, but because of the outcome that we saw in this second installment. What is clear is that Asobo Studio and Focus will work together again.

If it doesn’t sound familiar to you, Asobo is the talented French team behind Microsoft Flight Simulator, one of the great Xbox and Windows exclusives. By the way, also the 2024 edition of the air simulator is on the way.

Focus Entertainment, publisher of both A Plague Tale games, has published a new report on future collaborations. It indicates that They are working with Asobo on an important project.

We don’t know anything else. We must also remember the delay of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, one of Focus’s big hits for this year, which will arrive in the second half of 2024.

To Plague Tale 3? New IP?

In the Focus report, the updated figures of players who enjoyed A Plague Tale: Requiem are also revealed. Let us remember that the title was launched in the fall of last year, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch (cloud) and PC.

More than three million players have enjoyed A Plague Tale: Requiem in these 12 months, thanks in part to the direct launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Continuing with the new Focus and Asobo Studio project, the report only mentions the ”very productive collaboration that led to the birth of A Plague Tale”without revealing more details about whether it is a new IP, or a third installment of the franchise.

For those who want a A Plague Tale 3a few months ago small clues emerged on Asobo Studio’s LinkedIn profile.

Specifically, with job offers to expand the ‘Plague Team’‘. We assume that this is the Asobo developers in charge of A Plague Tale, but it is not confirmed.

As we say, Asobo is also working on Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the new installment of the flight simulator for Xbox and PC, which does not have a release date yet.

The report also mentions a collaboration between Focus and Afterburner Studioscreators of Dreamscaper, to create a new IP.

Whatever it is, Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment work together again It is great news for video games. His last collaboration was A Plague Tale: Requiem, one of the most heartbreaking adventures of recent years.