There is a subtle line that separates the television adaptation from the complete revision of the work, without justification. The changes in The Witcher have not pleased anyone, and they may end the series prematurely. The creator of the books, Andrzej Sapkowski, talks about his bad relationship with Netflix.

The Witcher novel series It is the work of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It achieved great success around the world, so the video games of the same name were launched, which are also among the best-selling and praised of the last decade.

Netflix decided to take advantage of this success to create a television series, with the dream of turning it into its Game of Thrones, or its Star Wars. The lore of the novels provides for this. But it seems that dream is far away.

Andrzej Sapkowski habla de The Witcher de Netflix

Writer Andrzej Sapkowski was at the Vienna Comic-Con, and there he was asked if he had given any feedback to Netflix to create the series.

“Maybe I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me,” he says in the interview. Then, posing as a Netflix executive, he says: “Who is this guy? He’s a writer, he’s nobody.”

These statements make it clear that Andrzej Sapkowski has felt ignored by Netflix, and they have ignored his proposals.

This gives more weight to the argument of actor Henry Cavill, who played the protagonist Geralt of Rivia, to leave the series. Cavill, a fan of the books, implied that he was leaving the series because the scriptwriters did not respect the original books, and invented things that were irrelevant.

One of the screenwriters, Beau DeMayo, added fuel to the fire saying, “Some writers didn’t like the books and games, even actively mocking the source material. It’s a recipe for disaster and bad morals. The source material controls egos and makes all the long nights worth the effort.” It’s a pity. You have to respect the work before you can contribute to its legacy.

The truth is The series changes quite a few things from the books., and according to fans, these changes make the plot worse and add nothing. The departure of Henry Cavill, adored by them, was the last straw.

The third season, the last with Cavill but knowing that he will not return in the fourth, It has had acceptable audience figures, although they have fallen by 35%. And no one likes Cavill’s replacement for the fourth season, Liam Hemsworth. Sapkowski went on to say: “For me Henry Cavill is and always will be Geralt of Rivia.”

Netflix has delayed filming of The Witcher season 4, and some have doubted it will happen. The statements of the writer of the books, Andrzej Sapkowski, feeling ignored by Netflix, add even more fuel to the fire.