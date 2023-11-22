Andrzej Sapkowski, author who created The Witcher book series, talks about the Netflix adaptation. And he’s not exactly happy…

The Witcher creator is very angry with Netflix. Writer Andrzej Sapkowski has expressed his frustration with the streaming platform for not paying attention to his ideas for the fantasy series. Despite the alleged success of the adaptation in terms of audience numbers, Andrzej Sapkowski has noted that his suggestions were not taken into account during his visit to the set.

In an interview given during the Vienna Comic Con with Cerealkillerz, Andrzej Sapkowski mentioned having offered ideas to Netflix that were not taken into account. “They never listen to me. It is normal. Who do I think I am? “I am the creator, I am nobody to them.” These types of disagreements are not unusual in adaptations of books like The Witcher. Some adaptations in which the original writers feel that their contributions are not taken into account. Even deceased authors like JRR Tolkien face numerous changes to their work. Tell that to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and its half-speed adaptation!

What happens between book authors and their adaptations?

Andrzej Sapkowski has been critical of adaptations of his works in the past. Earlier this year, during the Taipei International Book Expo, the creator of The Witcher had this to say about the Netflix series. “I have seen better things. “I’ve seen worse things.” Although these words may seem negative, he also pointed out that, if he really hated the series, he would have expressed it clearly. Sapkowski is no stranger to the difficulties of bringing his work to other media. And he has been frank about his discontents with previous adaptations. This was the case of the film The Hexer (2001) and its television series.

This lack of communication between the original writers and the adaptation teams is not unique to Andrzej Sapkowski. Authors like Stephen King have expressed frustration with film and television adaptations of their books.. King, known for works such as The Shining, has been critical of some Witcher-style adaptations on Netflix. This underlines the tensions common in the process of bringing a literary work to another medium, where key aspects of the original story are often omitted or changed. This gap between the visions of the original creator and the filmmakers can lead to discrepancies in the interpretation and direction of the adaptations.

