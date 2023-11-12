Greg Daniels believes that he could never surpass what he achieved with the series and is not considering remaking it.

There are series or movies that seem perfect as they are, however nothing is saved from the capitalist machinery of Hollywood, or yes, because the comedy series The Office It seems that it will not be touched since its creator is not very convinced with the term reboot. Maybe because it’s still quite unnecessary.

“I don’t like to think of anything that looks like a reboot, you know what I mean?” Daniels explained in an interview with The Wrap, “because I think we ended the story in a very nice way. All the characters had an end. I would never want to remake that show with a different cast because I think we were very lucky.“.

“It was the best possible cast on television, to be able to make a series like this. So I’m not interested in the word reboot,” The creator of The Office clarified that, however, he has considered other possibilities. “Maybe I would like to do something like The Mandalorian, which is a new series in the Star Wars universe.”

“For example, with the same team that made the documentary but recording something completely different. Yes, I think that would be much better creatively speaking. Although I don’t know what it could be called. I don’t think it could be called a reboot,” the creator of the series The Office, which in turn adapted one created by Ricky Gervais, said with amusement.

From documentary to science fiction

If you are a fan of the adventures of Michael Scott and company, you will love to know that The Office It is in full on Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Videoprecisely the platform on which Greg Daniels has released his latest series, Upload.

However, this is not a fake documentary but a science fiction series set in a future where humans can be “uploaded” into a virtual universe once they have died. Without a doubt, a very different series from The Office.