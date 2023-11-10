You already know that we recently learned the digital and physical release date of the Super Mario movie, as well as the date of its streaming debut, and also details about its reservations. Well, now we have more news.

After knowing its date for Netflix, Movistar and more, this time we have new statements about its success. They come from Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the plumber. He has recognized that I didn’t expect so much success in the question session and answers to Nintendo’s latest financial results:

Each time we work with the hope that what we create can have a big impact, but the huge reaction to that film was something that hasn’t happened in a long time. Even before the movie was released, I felt like something new might happen, but the number of people who saw it exceeded my expectations. In Japan, a lot of people went to see the movie and I had a lot of experiences with my neighbors talking about Nintendo. When looking at the response by region, Mexico was a bit surprising. The base of our dedicated video game platforms is not as large in Mexico as in other major sales regions, but box office revenues there were high. We learned that there are many Mario and Nintendo fans in Mexico, and Nintendo Switch sales there have increased. Visual content plays a huge role in how it helps people become familiar with Nintendo intellectual property and characters, even in regions where Nintendo’s dedicated video game platforms are not as widespread. Looking ahead, we are determined to work even harder on our visual content business. Additionally, we previously provided a service called Virtual Console, which allowed titles released for older Nintendo hardware to be available to download and play on newer hardware. Even now, software released for the NES and other platforms can be played on the Nintendo Switch, but the mechanisms that allow old games to be played on new hardware require development effort every time new hardware comes out. The good thing about visual content is that once created, it can be offered for a long time without much modification. I hope we can enable more people to appreciate Nintendo intellectual property and characters through this synergy of games and visual content, so that the whole family can enjoy Nintendo content.

The film continues to break multiple records at the box office, as you can see. We will have to pay attention to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel. Meanwhile, we remind you of the contents and details of the physical editions of the Mario movie and the digital content they include.

