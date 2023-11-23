The vast majority of successful mangas that we have seen over the years have at some point had an anime adaptation. However, there are great exceptions of notable works such as Vagabond or even famous authors such as Inio Asanobut it looks like that will change next year.

After several years in the industry, the author of Oyasumi Punpuna manga that has left its mark in the world of manga, will finally venture into the world of anime and confirms that Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction It will be adapted into a film duology next year.

The work will be divided into two parts, the first will be released on March 22, 2024 and the second on April 19, 2024, and will tell the story of Kadode Koyama and Ouran Nakagawa, two young students who will have to deal with a huge ship. space over Tokyo that, apparently, does absolutely nothing.





Póster oficial de Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction

Yes ok Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction It is the work that is least close to the harsh reality to which Asano has accustomed us. However, seeing that a work made by this author receives an adaptation gives us hope that, in the future, we will have the opportunity to see his masterpiece in anime form so that many can enjoy (or rather, suffer) from one of the best mangas in all history.

