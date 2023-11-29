Few mangakas are lucky enough to have a good connection with their fans like Eiichiro Oda and the followers of One Piece. For more than 20 years, the creator of one of the most important shonen in history has regularly kept his community updated in different ways, from questions and answers to interviews.

Oda loves nothing more than to make his fans happy, and now he may have given Usopp one of the best transformations in the series. After all, one of his nicknames is “God” Usopp, which he received after the events of the Dressrosa Arc, so it’s only fair that he also gets the chance to transform into Joy Boy.

Several weeks ago, Oda fulfilled the dream of Usopp fans by giving him his own version of the Gear 5. Best of all? It looks great on you and works unexpectedly well. In the drawing, Usopp is seen with Nika’s appearance, similar to Luffy’s transformation.





His iconic curls turn white and, of course, it is impossible to miss his nose. With a hand on his face, we can see Usopp let out a laugh worthy of the Sun God and affirm that strange things have happened on Egghead, the island where they are right now in the manga (and soon in the anime) after saying goodbye to Wano. Obviously, this will likely never happen, but we love seeing how Oda also plays on fans’ curiosity in these types of interactions.

